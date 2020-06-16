All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

6270 E. Minnesota Dr.

6270 East Minnesota Drive · (303) 683-1774
Location

6270 East Minnesota Drive, Denver, CO 80224
Virginia Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6270 E. Minnesota Dr. · Avail. Aug 6

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 953 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6270 E. Minnesota Dr. Available 08/06/20 VIDEO TOUR IN AD! LOW $25 APP FEE!!! HARDWOOD FLOORS! MOWING INCLUDED! CLOSE TO CHERRY CREEK BIKE PATH!! - 12 Month Lease (through 7/31/2021)
Tenants pay gas, electric, water, sewer (trash/recycling paid by owner).
Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.
$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.
No smoking.
Gas forced air heat.
Available immediately for showings and move in 8/6/2020. Properties can be held with negotiation.

This 3 bed/1 bath ranch in the Virginia Village neighborhood was built in 1955 with 953 Sq. feet. Home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout and multi-colored tile pattern in bathroom. Matching white appliances in kitchen including fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Stackable washer/dryer also included. Bathroom has been updated recently with elegant tile shower surround. Ceiling fans in the bedrooms with good sized closets featuring sliding doors with full length mirrors. Decorative non-functional fireplace in living room. Attached one car garage and driveway space for additional vehicles included. Large lot with plenty of front yard and backyard space. Owner will take care of Spring/Summer lawn care costs and will give tenant a $40/month credit towards the water bill for the months of May-August. Tenant will be responsible for snow removal. Great location just off Monaco and Florida. Easy walk to Cook Park and Garland Park. Fabulous spot to access the Cherry Creek bike path from. And minutes from Colorado Station RTD park and ride.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

(RLNE5314974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6270 E. Minnesota Dr. have any available units?
6270 E. Minnesota Dr. has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 6270 E. Minnesota Dr. have?
Some of 6270 E. Minnesota Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6270 E. Minnesota Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6270 E. Minnesota Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6270 E. Minnesota Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6270 E. Minnesota Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6270 E. Minnesota Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6270 E. Minnesota Dr. does offer parking.
Does 6270 E. Minnesota Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6270 E. Minnesota Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6270 E. Minnesota Dr. have a pool?
No, 6270 E. Minnesota Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6270 E. Minnesota Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6270 E. Minnesota Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6270 E. Minnesota Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6270 E. Minnesota Dr. has units with dishwashers.
