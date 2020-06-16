Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6270 E. Minnesota Dr. Available 08/06/20 VIDEO TOUR IN AD! LOW $25 APP FEE!!! HARDWOOD FLOORS! MOWING INCLUDED! CLOSE TO CHERRY CREEK BIKE PATH!! - 12 Month Lease (through 7/31/2021)

Tenants pay gas, electric, water, sewer (trash/recycling paid by owner).

Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.

$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.

No smoking.

Gas forced air heat.

Available immediately for showings and move in 8/6/2020. Properties can be held with negotiation.



This 3 bed/1 bath ranch in the Virginia Village neighborhood was built in 1955 with 953 Sq. feet. Home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout and multi-colored tile pattern in bathroom. Matching white appliances in kitchen including fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Stackable washer/dryer also included. Bathroom has been updated recently with elegant tile shower surround. Ceiling fans in the bedrooms with good sized closets featuring sliding doors with full length mirrors. Decorative non-functional fireplace in living room. Attached one car garage and driveway space for additional vehicles included. Large lot with plenty of front yard and backyard space. Owner will take care of Spring/Summer lawn care costs and will give tenant a $40/month credit towards the water bill for the months of May-August. Tenant will be responsible for snow removal. Great location just off Monaco and Florida. Easy walk to Cook Park and Garland Park. Fabulous spot to access the Cherry Creek bike path from. And minutes from Colorado Station RTD park and ride.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



