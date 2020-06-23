625 S Race St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Charming 3BD, 2BA East Wash Park Tudor Home with Fenced Yard, 2-Car Garage - THE BASICS



Charming, fully updated brick Tudor on an excellent block in East Wash Park. New fuel efficient gas fireplace insert, built-in ceiling speakers throughout main level, French doors leading to large mahogany deck. Fully fenced back yard has been professionally landscaped for privacy. Beautiful Tudor on a lovely tree lined street.



RENT: $2,780

INCLUDED: lawn mowing, trash and recycling service

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: 2-car garage plus additional street parking if needed

LEASE TERM: 6-7 months preferred; negotiable if needed



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Dogs are negotiable.

*Lease Initiation Fee: $200

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4535216)