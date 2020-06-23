All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

625 S Race St.

625 South Race Street · No Longer Available
Location

625 South Race Street, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3BD, 2BA East Wash Park Tudor Home with Fenced Yard, 2-Car Garage - THE BASICS

Charming, fully updated brick Tudor on an excellent block in East Wash Park. New fuel efficient gas fireplace insert, built-in ceiling speakers throughout main level, French doors leading to large mahogany deck. Fully fenced back yard has been professionally landscaped for privacy. Beautiful Tudor on a lovely tree lined street.

RENT: $2,780
INCLUDED: lawn mowing, trash and recycling service
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: 2-car garage plus additional street parking if needed
LEASE TERM: 6-7 months preferred; negotiable if needed

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Dogs are negotiable.
*Lease Initiation Fee: $200
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4535216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 S Race St. have any available units?
625 S Race St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 S Race St. have?
Some of 625 S Race St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 S Race St. currently offering any rent specials?
625 S Race St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 S Race St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 S Race St. is pet friendly.
Does 625 S Race St. offer parking?
Yes, 625 S Race St. does offer parking.
Does 625 S Race St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 S Race St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 S Race St. have a pool?
No, 625 S Race St. does not have a pool.
Does 625 S Race St. have accessible units?
No, 625 S Race St. does not have accessible units.
Does 625 S Race St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 S Race St. has units with dishwashers.
