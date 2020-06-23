625 S Race St.

Amenities
Charming 3BD, 2BA East Wash Park Tudor Home with Fenced Yard, 2-Car Garage - THE BASICS
Charming, fully updated brick Tudor on an excellent block in East Wash Park. New fuel efficient gas fireplace insert, built-in ceiling speakers throughout main level, French doors leading to large mahogany deck. Fully fenced back yard has been professionally landscaped for privacy. Beautiful Tudor on a lovely tree lined street.
RENT: $2,780
INCLUDED: lawn mowing, trash and recycling service
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: 2-car garage plus additional street parking if needed
LEASE TERM: 6-7 months preferred; negotiable if needed
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Dogs are negotiable.
*Lease Initiation Fee: $200
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000
No Cats Allowed
