Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

618 S Jasmine Way

618 South Jasmine Way · No Longer Available
Location

618 South Jasmine Way, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
online portal
pet friendly
Spacious *5BD, 3BA Virginia Vale Home with Office, Finished Basement, and Fenced Back Yard - With over 2,500 square feet sitting on nearly 1/3 of an acre, you'll have plenty of space to live comfortably and enjoy Life, both inside and outside. The open floor plan lets in an abundance of natural sunlight and the large finished basement is perfect for an entertainment room. Washer and dryer included, huge fenced in back yard with a patio and smart sprinkler system, and a bonus storage shed for your toys and gear! Schedule a tour at keyrenterdemver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*7-9 Month Lease Preferred*

*No smoking.
*Up to two dogs are negotiable
*Two bedrooms are non-conforming.
*There is a $175 monthly utility fee that covers electric, gas, water, sewer, trash, and lawncare.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5179445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 S Jasmine Way have any available units?
618 S Jasmine Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 S Jasmine Way have?
Some of 618 S Jasmine Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 S Jasmine Way currently offering any rent specials?
618 S Jasmine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 S Jasmine Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 S Jasmine Way is pet friendly.
Does 618 S Jasmine Way offer parking?
Yes, 618 S Jasmine Way offers parking.
Does 618 S Jasmine Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 618 S Jasmine Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 S Jasmine Way have a pool?
No, 618 S Jasmine Way does not have a pool.
Does 618 S Jasmine Way have accessible units?
No, 618 S Jasmine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 618 S Jasmine Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 S Jasmine Way has units with dishwashers.

