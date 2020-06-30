618 S Jasmine Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking online portal pet friendly

Spacious *5BD, 3BA Virginia Vale Home with Office, Finished Basement, and Fenced Back Yard - With over 2,500 square feet sitting on nearly 1/3 of an acre, you'll have plenty of space to live comfortably and enjoy Life, both inside and outside. The open floor plan lets in an abundance of natural sunlight and the large finished basement is perfect for an entertainment room. Washer and dryer included, huge fenced in back yard with a patio and smart sprinkler system, and a bonus storage shed for your toys and gear! Schedule a tour at keyrenterdemver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*7-9 Month Lease Preferred*



*No smoking.

*Up to two dogs are negotiable

*Two bedrooms are non-conforming.

*There is a $175 monthly utility fee that covers electric, gas, water, sewer, trash, and lawncare.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5179445)