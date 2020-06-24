616 S Logan St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great West Wash Park Home With a Great Yard - Available for lease through 7/31/19 only



Amazing updated home with historic character close to Wash Park.

The Kitchen is updated with granite counters, subway tile back splash, updated cabinets,and stainless appliances.



Located in the basement is the washer and dryer and extra storage!

The back yard is fenced and low maintenance; great for pets. The 1 car detached garage also has 1 additional parking space next to it!

Walking distance to Wash Park, restaurants off South Broadway, shopping, and Light Rail (I-25 & Broadway Station). Close to I-25 with 10 minutes to Downtown and the DTC



3rd Bedroom is non-conforming



-Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash Removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.



Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.

Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.

48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.



