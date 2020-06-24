All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:43 AM

616 S Logan St

616 South Logan Street · No Longer Available
Location

616 South Logan Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great West Wash Park Home With a Great Yard - Available for lease through 7/31/19 only

Amazing updated home with historic character close to Wash Park.
The Kitchen is updated with granite counters, subway tile back splash, updated cabinets,and stainless appliances.

Located in the basement is the washer and dryer and extra storage!
The back yard is fenced and low maintenance; great for pets. The 1 car detached garage also has 1 additional parking space next to it!
Walking distance to Wash Park, restaurants off South Broadway, shopping, and Light Rail (I-25 & Broadway Station). Close to I-25 with 10 minutes to Downtown and the DTC

3rd Bedroom is non-conforming

-Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash Removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.
Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.

(RLNE4754643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

