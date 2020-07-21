All apartments in Denver
615 S Alton Way
615 S Alton Way

615 South Alton Way
Location

615 South Alton Way, Denver, CO 80247
Windsor

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
RARE FIND. Be the first one to move in the newly renovated 2 bed 1 bath apartment in Windsor Gardens, the best Denver community for 55+ active adults. Fresh paint, new flooring, new carpet, new counters, new sinks, new dishwasher, walk-in shower, air conditioner, ceiling fan, balcony. The rent includes 1 car detached garage, storage space, central heating, gas, water, sewer, trash and access to all of the Windsor Gardens amenities - golf course, two swimming pools, gym, walking/biking trails, Blossom restaurant, community center with library, craft, game and meeting rooms, laundromat in the building, secure building entrance, and 24-hour on-site security. Concert artists, dance and theater groups perform here on a regular basis. Tours, theater, museum, special event and casino trips are quite frequent.The apartment is available now for the qualified tenants, at least one of the tenants should be 55 years and older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 S Alton Way have any available units?
615 S Alton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 S Alton Way have?
Some of 615 S Alton Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 S Alton Way currently offering any rent specials?
615 S Alton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 S Alton Way pet-friendly?
No, 615 S Alton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 615 S Alton Way offer parking?
Yes, 615 S Alton Way offers parking.
Does 615 S Alton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 S Alton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 S Alton Way have a pool?
Yes, 615 S Alton Way has a pool.
Does 615 S Alton Way have accessible units?
No, 615 S Alton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 615 S Alton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 S Alton Way has units with dishwashers.
