Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

61 West Alameda Avenue

61 West Alameda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

61 West Alameda Avenue, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Updated With Unfinished Basement
1 Bedroom
1 Bath
Rent $1,295 With 1 Year Lease or Longer
Deposit $1,300
Utilities Billed Separately
Application Fee for background check per person
Call or Text For Showing 720-446-7368
*** NO SMOKING ***
PETS ALLOWED ON A CASE BY CASE BASES WITH APPROVAL
Light Bright and Open Floor Plan
Completely Remodeled
Stainless Steel Appliances
Laminate and Tile Flooring
Central Heating and Air Conditioning
Washer & Dryer In The Unit
Off Street Parking In The Back
Located around Broadway and Alameda
Near Dailey Park, Johnson Habitat Park and Valverde Park
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED WITHIN MINUTES TO LIGHT RAIL, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, SCHOOLS AND DOWN TOWN DENVER

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 West Alameda Avenue have any available units?
61 West Alameda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 61 West Alameda Avenue have?
Some of 61 West Alameda Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 West Alameda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
61 West Alameda Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 West Alameda Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 61 West Alameda Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 61 West Alameda Avenue offer parking?
No, 61 West Alameda Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 61 West Alameda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 West Alameda Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 West Alameda Avenue have a pool?
No, 61 West Alameda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 61 West Alameda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 61 West Alameda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 61 West Alameda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 West Alameda Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
