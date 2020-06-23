61 West Alameda Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Updated With Unfinished Basement

1 Bedroom

1 Bath

Rent $1,295 With 1 Year Lease or Longer

Deposit $1,300

Utilities Billed Separately

Application Fee for background check per person

Call or Text For Showing 720-446-7368

*** NO SMOKING ***

PETS ALLOWED ON A CASE BY CASE BASES WITH APPROVAL

Light Bright and Open Floor Plan

Completely Remodeled

Stainless Steel Appliances

Laminate and Tile Flooring

Central Heating and Air Conditioning

Washer & Dryer In The Unit

Off Street Parking In The Back

Located around Broadway and Alameda

Near Dailey Park, Johnson Habitat Park and Valverde Park

CONVENIENTLY LOCATED WITHIN MINUTES TO LIGHT RAIL, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, SCHOOLS AND DOWN TOWN DENVER



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.