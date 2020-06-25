604 Detroit Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

New Pricing Available - Congress Park "Gem" - If you've ever wanted to live in the "North Cherry Creek / Congress Park" area this charming 1925 duplex is for you. Newly Remodeled unit includes "Refinished Hardwood Flooring" throughout, a fully "Remodeled Kitchen & Main Floor Bath", new paint, blinds and so much more.

The home includes wonderful built in cabinets in the living room and hallways and 3 large bedrooms. Additional features include a front porch, private back yard, large laundry room with washer and dryer and close proximity to schools.



Walking distance to the Cherry Creek Shops, & Restaurants, Cherry Creek Mall, Congress Park & Denver Botanical Gardens. Also very close proximity to Trader Joes!



FACTS: Built in 1925

1800 Square Feet

Heating: Gas / Forced Air

Utilities: Denver Water, Xcel Energy

(Water and Sewer are $55/month paid with rent each month)

Schools: Denver Public Schools, Bromwell Elementary, Morey Middle & East High



FEATURES:

Flooring: Wood, Tile & Carpet

Washer & Dryer, 2 - 1 Car Detached Garages



GENERAL: NO CATS / NO SMOKING

One small dog allowed.

All leases require participation in Tenant Liability Insurance at a rate of $9.50/month. Paid with rent.



No Cats Allowed



