Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:34 AM

604 Detroit Street

604 Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Location

604 Detroit Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
New Pricing Available - Congress Park "Gem" - If you've ever wanted to live in the "North Cherry Creek / Congress Park" area this charming 1925 duplex is for you. Newly Remodeled unit includes "Refinished Hardwood Flooring" throughout, a fully "Remodeled Kitchen & Main Floor Bath", new paint, blinds and so much more.
The home includes wonderful built in cabinets in the living room and hallways and 3 large bedrooms. Additional features include a front porch, private back yard, large laundry room with washer and dryer and close proximity to schools.

Walking distance to the Cherry Creek Shops, & Restaurants, Cherry Creek Mall, Congress Park & Denver Botanical Gardens. Also very close proximity to Trader Joes!

FACTS: Built in 1925
1800 Square Feet
Heating: Gas / Forced Air
Utilities: Denver Water, Xcel Energy
(Water and Sewer are $55/month paid with rent each month)
Schools: Denver Public Schools, Bromwell Elementary, Morey Middle & East High

FEATURES:
Flooring: Wood, Tile & Carpet
Washer & Dryer, 2 - 1 Car Detached Garages

GENERAL: NO CATS / NO SMOKING
One small dog allowed.
All leases require participation in Tenant Liability Insurance at a rate of $9.50/month. Paid with rent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4931980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Detroit Street have any available units?
604 Detroit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 Detroit Street have?
Some of 604 Detroit Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Detroit Street currently offering any rent specials?
604 Detroit Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Detroit Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 Detroit Street is pet friendly.
Does 604 Detroit Street offer parking?
Yes, 604 Detroit Street offers parking.
Does 604 Detroit Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 Detroit Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Detroit Street have a pool?
No, 604 Detroit Street does not have a pool.
Does 604 Detroit Street have accessible units?
No, 604 Detroit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Detroit Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Detroit Street does not have units with dishwashers.
