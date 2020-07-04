All apartments in Denver
5971 N Boston Street

5971 North Boston Street · No Longer Available
Location

5971 North Boston Street, Denver, CO 80022
Stapleton

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/49cb5bf046 ---- *** Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings. *** 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath courtyard home with Mountain Views and over 2,300 sq ft of living space located in the Beeler Park neighborhood of Stapleton. Upgraded laminate floors and 10 ft ceilings flow through Main Level to include Great Room with fireplace, Kitchen, Dining Area, and Powder Room. Gourmet Kitchen includes quartz counters, 5 burner gas cook top, island/breakfast bar and a plethora of cabinets. Upper Level includes a Loft perfect for a Play Area, Den, or Study! 5 piece Master Suite with soaking tub. Finished Basement with 3rd Bedroom, Full Bathroom and Family/Flex Area. Upper Level Laundry Room; Mud Room; Covered Front Porch; 2 Car Detached Garage. Faux wood blinds, Tankless water heater, Diamond Level energy saver program, Central air, Optional security system. Great location near the Northfield High School, DSST Stapleton, High Tech Elementary, Conservatory Green, the Shops at Northfield, and the Maverick and Runway 35 pools. Close proximity to Stapleton Town Center, A-Line Light Rail Station, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Founders Green, 80 Acre Central Park, Central Park Recreation Center, the other four Community Pools, Bluff Lake Nature Center, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, and some of Denver&rsquo;s top schools: Westerly Creek/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSA/Isabella Bird/Swigert/DSST Stapleton. Location convenient to Dicks Sporting Good Arena, Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, Downtown Denver, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available November 1st Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5971 N Boston Street have any available units?
5971 N Boston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5971 N Boston Street have?
Some of 5971 N Boston Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5971 N Boston Street currently offering any rent specials?
5971 N Boston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5971 N Boston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5971 N Boston Street is pet friendly.
Does 5971 N Boston Street offer parking?
Yes, 5971 N Boston Street offers parking.
Does 5971 N Boston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5971 N Boston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5971 N Boston Street have a pool?
Yes, 5971 N Boston Street has a pool.
Does 5971 N Boston Street have accessible units?
No, 5971 N Boston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5971 N Boston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5971 N Boston Street does not have units with dishwashers.

