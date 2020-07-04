5971 N Boston Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/49cb5bf046 ---- *** Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings. *** 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath courtyard home with Mountain Views and over 2,300 sq ft of living space located in the Beeler Park neighborhood of Stapleton. Upgraded laminate floors and 10 ft ceilings flow through Main Level to include Great Room with fireplace, Kitchen, Dining Area, and Powder Room. Gourmet Kitchen includes quartz counters, 5 burner gas cook top, island/breakfast bar and a plethora of cabinets. Upper Level includes a Loft perfect for a Play Area, Den, or Study! 5 piece Master Suite with soaking tub. Finished Basement with 3rd Bedroom, Full Bathroom and Family/Flex Area. Upper Level Laundry Room; Mud Room; Covered Front Porch; 2 Car Detached Garage. Faux wood blinds, Tankless water heater, Diamond Level energy saver program, Central air, Optional security system. Great location near the Northfield High School, DSST Stapleton, High Tech Elementary, Conservatory Green, the Shops at Northfield, and the Maverick and Runway 35 pools. Close proximity to Stapleton Town Center, A-Line Light Rail Station, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Founders Green, 80 Acre Central Park, Central Park Recreation Center, the other four Community Pools, Bluff Lake Nature Center, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, and some of Denver’s top schools: Westerly Creek/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSA/Isabella Bird/Swigert/DSST Stapleton. Location convenient to Dicks Sporting Good Arena, Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, Downtown Denver, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available November 1st Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools