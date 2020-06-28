All apartments in Denver
5868 Biscay Street #E
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

5868 Biscay Street #E

5868 Biscay Street · No Longer Available
Location

5868 Biscay Street, Denver, CO 80249
Denver International Airport

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pet friendly
Green Valley Ranch Townhome near DIA!!! - This beautiful townhome located in Green Valley Ranch is amazing.
When you enter this home you will be surprised. Nice size kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Nice appliances with lots of counter space. Dining area located off the kitchen. Washer and Dryer located on main level. Large living room with natural light.
Upstairs this home features three large bedrooms with two bathrooms.

Brand new Carpet
Brand new Paint
HOA cover water, sewer, snow removal and all lawn maintenance.
Close to Shopping
Close to DIA
Section 8 Accepted

Call today for your showing!
720-474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5139337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5868 Biscay Street #E have any available units?
5868 Biscay Street #E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 5868 Biscay Street #E currently offering any rent specials?
5868 Biscay Street #E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5868 Biscay Street #E pet-friendly?
Yes, 5868 Biscay Street #E is pet friendly.
Does 5868 Biscay Street #E offer parking?
No, 5868 Biscay Street #E does not offer parking.
Does 5868 Biscay Street #E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5868 Biscay Street #E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5868 Biscay Street #E have a pool?
No, 5868 Biscay Street #E does not have a pool.
Does 5868 Biscay Street #E have accessible units?
No, 5868 Biscay Street #E does not have accessible units.
Does 5868 Biscay Street #E have units with dishwashers?
No, 5868 Biscay Street #E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5868 Biscay Street #E have units with air conditioning?
No, 5868 Biscay Street #E does not have units with air conditioning.
