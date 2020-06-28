5868 Biscay Street #E

Amenities
Green Valley Ranch Townhome near DIA!!! - This beautiful townhome located in Green Valley Ranch is amazing.
When you enter this home you will be surprised. Nice size kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Nice appliances with lots of counter space. Dining area located off the kitchen. Washer and Dryer located on main level. Large living room with natural light.
Upstairs this home features three large bedrooms with two bathrooms.
Brand new Carpet
Brand new Paint
HOA cover water, sewer, snow removal and all lawn maintenance.
Close to Shopping
Close to DIA
Section 8 Accepted
No Cats Allowed
