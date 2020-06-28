5868 Biscay Street #E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8 pet friendly

Green Valley Ranch Townhome near DIA!!! - This beautiful townhome located in Green Valley Ranch is amazing.

When you enter this home you will be surprised. Nice size kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Nice appliances with lots of counter space. Dining area located off the kitchen. Washer and Dryer located on main level. Large living room with natural light.

Upstairs this home features three large bedrooms with two bathrooms.



Brand new Carpet

Brand new Paint

HOA cover water, sewer, snow removal and all lawn maintenance.

Close to Shopping

Close to DIA

Section 8 Accepted



Call today for your showing!

720-474-2822



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5139337)