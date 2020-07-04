5770 Clear Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed

Be ready to be amazed, this property has so much space!! As you enter you will love the living room that opens into the kitchen and wraps around to the spacious family room making it perfect for entertaining! Down the hall you will find the master suite and two other nicely sized bedrooms with a bath of their own to share. As you walk down the stairs you will find a finished basement with a huge bonus room, a full bath and two other rooms that could be used as an office and exercise room. The private backyard features a large patio and is the perfect place for relaxing after a long day. Close to dining, shopping and more!!!