5770 Clear Creek Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5770 Clear Creek Drive

5770 West Clear Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5770 West Clear Creek Drive, Denver, CO 80212
Regis

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Be ready to be amazed, this property has so much space!! As you enter you will love the living room that opens into the kitchen and wraps around to the spacious family room making it perfect for entertaining! Down the hall you will find the master suite and two other nicely sized bedrooms with a bath of their own to share. As you walk down the stairs you will find a finished basement with a huge bonus room, a full bath and two other rooms that could be used as an office and exercise room. The private backyard features a large patio and is the perfect place for relaxing after a long day. Close to dining, shopping and more!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5770 Clear Creek Drive have any available units?
5770 Clear Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5770 Clear Creek Drive have?
Some of 5770 Clear Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5770 Clear Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5770 Clear Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5770 Clear Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5770 Clear Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5770 Clear Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 5770 Clear Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5770 Clear Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5770 Clear Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5770 Clear Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 5770 Clear Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5770 Clear Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 5770 Clear Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5770 Clear Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5770 Clear Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

