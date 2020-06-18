5761 East Ithaca Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage

This single story, lower level, spacious condominium offers tons of room inside and out. A brick construction home that offers plenty of natural light, is bright, clean and has been tastefully updated with granite countertops and new cabinets throughout. The master bedroom opens up to the enclosed patio area that can be used as a sunroom. The master bath features dual sinks, a wall to wall mirror and has a separate shower and toilet area. You will also enjoy two large walk-in closets in the master suite. The second bedroom is quite large and has a great double pane window, a beautiful bathroom and walk-in closet as well. The large living area has a beautiful large, double pane window with southern exposure and connects to the open concept dining area. Plush carpet and easy to clean tiles make this a warm and inviting unit. This is a great space for formal dinner parties and entertaining with a beautifully designed wet bar that is the centerpiece of the room. Top all of this off with the enclosed sunroom that overlooks the courtyard open space and community pool area; the manicured outdoors with mature landscaping and quiet neighborhood. There is even an area to use and store a grill directly outside the sunroom. Part of an active HOA who improves the community - just replaced the roof, painted the exterior, and continues to perform upgrades. Unit includes: Electric stove, refrigerator, microwave, drink chiller, washer & dryer, Central AC system and radiant heat - all included in the rent. Community Pool, Community Clubhouse, Professionally Managed Landscaping and Snow Removal. Right off the I-25 highway at Hampden avenue. Lots of shopping, Grocery stores and restaurants nearby at the: Happy Canyon, Park Hampden, University Hills shopping centers. Get anywhere around Denver with easy access to I-225 or take the RTD light rail.