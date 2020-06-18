All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 5761 East Ithaca Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5761 East Ithaca Place
Last updated May 27 2020 at 8:25 AM

5761 East Ithaca Place

5761 East Ithaca Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Southmoor Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5761 East Ithaca Place, Denver, CO 80237
Southmoor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This single story, lower level, spacious condominium offers tons of room inside and out. A brick construction home that offers plenty of natural light, is bright, clean and has been tastefully updated with granite countertops and new cabinets throughout. The master bedroom opens up to the enclosed patio area that can be used as a sunroom. The master bath features dual sinks, a wall to wall mirror and has a separate shower and toilet area. You will also enjoy two large walk-in closets in the master suite. The second bedroom is quite large and has a great double pane window, a beautiful bathroom and walk-in closet as well. The large living area has a beautiful large, double pane window with southern exposure and connects to the open concept dining area. Plush carpet and easy to clean tiles make this a warm and inviting unit. This is a great space for formal dinner parties and entertaining with a beautifully designed wet bar that is the centerpiece of the room. Top all of this off with the enclosed sunroom that overlooks the courtyard open space and community pool area; the manicured outdoors with mature landscaping and quiet neighborhood. There is even an area to use and store a grill directly outside the sunroom. Part of an active HOA who improves the community - just replaced the roof, painted the exterior, and continues to perform upgrades. Unit includes: Electric stove, refrigerator, microwave, drink chiller, washer & dryer, Central AC system and radiant heat - all included in the rent. Community Pool, Community Clubhouse, Professionally Managed Landscaping and Snow Removal. Right off the I-25 highway at Hampden avenue. Lots of shopping, Grocery stores and restaurants nearby at the: Happy Canyon, Park Hampden, University Hills shopping centers. Get anywhere around Denver with easy access to I-225 or take the RTD light rail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5761 East Ithaca Place have any available units?
5761 East Ithaca Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5761 East Ithaca Place have?
Some of 5761 East Ithaca Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5761 East Ithaca Place currently offering any rent specials?
5761 East Ithaca Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5761 East Ithaca Place pet-friendly?
No, 5761 East Ithaca Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5761 East Ithaca Place offer parking?
Yes, 5761 East Ithaca Place offers parking.
Does 5761 East Ithaca Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5761 East Ithaca Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5761 East Ithaca Place have a pool?
Yes, 5761 East Ithaca Place has a pool.
Does 5761 East Ithaca Place have accessible units?
No, 5761 East Ithaca Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5761 East Ithaca Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5761 East Ithaca Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skyline 1801
1801 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
245 Bannock
245 Bannock St
Denver, CO 80223
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St
Denver, CO 80205
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Waterford RiNo
2797 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
Acoma
816 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80204
Strata
16505 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239
The Parc at Cherry Creek
7555 E Warren Dr
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University