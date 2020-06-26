5566 Jericho Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage extra storage

This amazing home will be available in October. Home features an attached 2 car garage, finished basement, fenced-in backyard. Upstairs has 2 beds and 2 full baths. 3 separate living areas. Basement has extra storage. Private backyard with no neighbors directly behind you and a large concrete patio. Pet Policy: Cats and Dogs OK. 2 pet max. $250 per pet deposit. $25 per pet, pet rent, per month. Nearby: parks, trails, King Soopers, Golf, Denver International Airport. Easy Access to I70, E-470. Deposit equal to 1 month's rent. One time admin fee of $150. IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS* Schedule a showing copying & pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/brendan/gallery