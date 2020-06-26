All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
5566 Jericho Court
Last updated October 19 2019 at 5:35 PM

5566 Jericho Court

5566 North Jericho Street · No Longer Available
Location

5566 North Jericho Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
This amazing home will be available in October. Home features an attached 2 car garage, finished basement, fenced-in backyard. Upstairs has 2 beds and 2 full baths. 3 separate living areas. Basement has extra storage. Private backyard with no neighbors directly behind you and a large concrete patio. Pet Policy: Cats and Dogs OK. 2 pet max. $250 per pet deposit. $25 per pet, pet rent, per month. Nearby: parks, trails, King Soopers, Golf, Denver International Airport. Easy Access to I70, E-470. Deposit equal to 1 month's rent. One time admin fee of $150. IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS* Schedule a showing copying & pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/brendan/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5566 Jericho Court have any available units?
5566 Jericho Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5566 Jericho Court have?
Some of 5566 Jericho Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5566 Jericho Court currently offering any rent specials?
5566 Jericho Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5566 Jericho Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5566 Jericho Court is pet friendly.
Does 5566 Jericho Court offer parking?
Yes, 5566 Jericho Court offers parking.
Does 5566 Jericho Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5566 Jericho Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5566 Jericho Court have a pool?
No, 5566 Jericho Court does not have a pool.
Does 5566 Jericho Court have accessible units?
No, 5566 Jericho Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5566 Jericho Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5566 Jericho Court does not have units with dishwashers.
