5564 Auckland Way

5564 Auckland Way · No Longer Available
Location

5564 Auckland Way, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Come see this freshly remodeled 4 bedroom home coming soon to the Montbello Neighborhood. New carpet and paint and a full basement with a fully fenced large yard make this one a must see!!

Nearby schools include Ford Elementary School, Greenwood Elementary School and Noel Middle School.

The closest grocery stores are Walmart Neighborhood Market

Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks and Caribou Coffee & Einstein Bros. Bagels.

Nearby restaurants include Rico Pollo, Rico Pan and Wingstop.

5564 Auckland Way. is near Montbello Civic Center Park, Town Center Park and Green Valley West Ranch Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake

Rental Terms
Rent - $1995
Security Deposit - $1995
Utilities - Resident responsible for all utilities

Pet Policy:
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!

Andy Hoss
319-431-8909
andy.hoss@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
@REALTOR

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5564 Auckland Way have any available units?
5564 Auckland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5564 Auckland Way have?
Some of 5564 Auckland Way's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5564 Auckland Way currently offering any rent specials?
5564 Auckland Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5564 Auckland Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5564 Auckland Way is pet friendly.
Does 5564 Auckland Way offer parking?
No, 5564 Auckland Way does not offer parking.
Does 5564 Auckland Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5564 Auckland Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5564 Auckland Way have a pool?
No, 5564 Auckland Way does not have a pool.
Does 5564 Auckland Way have accessible units?
No, 5564 Auckland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5564 Auckland Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5564 Auckland Way does not have units with dishwashers.
