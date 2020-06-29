Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated coffee bar carpet

Come see this freshly remodeled 4 bedroom home coming soon to the Montbello Neighborhood. New carpet and paint and a full basement with a fully fenced large yard make this one a must see!!



Nearby schools include Ford Elementary School, Greenwood Elementary School and Noel Middle School.



The closest grocery stores are Walmart Neighborhood Market



Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks and Caribou Coffee & Einstein Bros. Bagels.



Nearby restaurants include Rico Pollo, Rico Pan and Wingstop.



5564 Auckland Way. is near Montbello Civic Center Park, Town Center Park and Green Valley West Ranch Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake



Rental Terms

Rent - $1995

Security Deposit - $1995

Utilities - Resident responsible for all utilities



Pet Policy:

Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.

$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.

$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/

Applications: $45/per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.

No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

Background and Credit check required



Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!



Andy Hoss

319-431-8909

andy.hoss@realatlas.com



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

@REALTOR



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.