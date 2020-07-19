Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

5552 Malta Street Available 03/01/19 Contemporary 4bd 2.5ba in Green Valley Ranch! - March 1st, 2019. Make this contemporary 2-story house your new home! Solar for lower electric bills! Open floor plan with a powder room & laundry on the main floor, as well as a 2 car garage. The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas stove, a large kitchen island, granite counter tops, & lots of pantry space! Sliding doors off the dining area lead to the small back patio & fenced in yard. The 2nd floor, you will find a large master w/2 closets, master bathroom w/soaking tub & 3 additional bedrooms & shared full bath. The spacious, unfinished basement provides for lots of extra storage! Convenient Green Valley Ranch location, close to public transportation, Denver International Airport access via I-225, I-70, and E-470. Close to parks & schools.

12 month lease minimum

No smoking of ANY kind please

Application Fee $40 for each adult

1st month and security deposit to move in

Pets allowed with additional $400 deposit (per pet)

Solar requires internet monitoring and auto-pay set up for monthly billing

Enjoy this quiet community today!



(RLNE3870493)