All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 5552 Malta Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5552 Malta Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5552 Malta Street

5552 Malta St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Green Valley Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5552 Malta St, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
5552 Malta Street Available 03/01/19 Contemporary 4bd 2.5ba in Green Valley Ranch! - March 1st, 2019. Make this contemporary 2-story house your new home! Solar for lower electric bills! Open floor plan with a powder room & laundry on the main floor, as well as a 2 car garage. The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas stove, a large kitchen island, granite counter tops, & lots of pantry space! Sliding doors off the dining area lead to the small back patio & fenced in yard. The 2nd floor, you will find a large master w/2 closets, master bathroom w/soaking tub & 3 additional bedrooms & shared full bath. The spacious, unfinished basement provides for lots of extra storage! Convenient Green Valley Ranch location, close to public transportation, Denver International Airport access via I-225, I-70, and E-470. Close to parks & schools.
12 month lease minimum
No smoking of ANY kind please
Application Fee $40 for each adult
1st month and security deposit to move in
Pets allowed with additional $400 deposit (per pet)
Solar requires internet monitoring and auto-pay set up for monthly billing
Enjoy this quiet community today!

(RLNE3870493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5552 Malta Street have any available units?
5552 Malta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5552 Malta Street have?
Some of 5552 Malta Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5552 Malta Street currently offering any rent specials?
5552 Malta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5552 Malta Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5552 Malta Street is pet friendly.
Does 5552 Malta Street offer parking?
Yes, 5552 Malta Street offers parking.
Does 5552 Malta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5552 Malta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5552 Malta Street have a pool?
No, 5552 Malta Street does not have a pool.
Does 5552 Malta Street have accessible units?
No, 5552 Malta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5552 Malta Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5552 Malta Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Red Owl
90 S Logan St
Denver, CO 80209
66 Pearl
66 South Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Country Club Towers II & III
1101 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
The Patrician
1075 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
Sherman Commons
10 S Sherman St
Denver, CO 80209
245 Bannock
245 Bannock St
Denver, CO 80223
The Somerset
818 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University