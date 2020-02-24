All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 19 2019

5519 Troy Street

5519 Troy Street · No Longer Available
Location

5519 Troy Street, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 866 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with a new oven, new fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include fresh paint, new carpet, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, a finished basement, main floor bath, and utility/laundry room. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Neighborhood Walmart, Starbucks, Northfield Shopping, Target, Harkins Theater, and many other shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70.

Nearby schools include John Amesse Elementary School, Noel Community Arts Middle School, and High Tech Early College.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5519 Troy Street have any available units?
5519 Troy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5519 Troy Street have?
Some of 5519 Troy Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5519 Troy Street currently offering any rent specials?
5519 Troy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5519 Troy Street pet-friendly?
No, 5519 Troy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5519 Troy Street offer parking?
Yes, 5519 Troy Street offers parking.
Does 5519 Troy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5519 Troy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5519 Troy Street have a pool?
No, 5519 Troy Street does not have a pool.
Does 5519 Troy Street have accessible units?
No, 5519 Troy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5519 Troy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5519 Troy Street has units with dishwashers.
