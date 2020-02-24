5519 Troy Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 866 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with a new oven, new fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include fresh paint, new carpet, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, a finished basement, main floor bath, and utility/laundry room. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Neighborhood Walmart, Starbucks, Northfield Shopping, Target, Harkins Theater, and many other shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70.



Nearby schools include John Amesse Elementary School, Noel Community Arts Middle School, and High Tech Early College.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.