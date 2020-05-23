551 N Pearl St.

Amenities

Renovated 2bdr/2ba condo on Pearl & 6th in the Capitol Hill Governor's Park area conveniently located to Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek trail, Cheeseman Park, and tons of restaurants, shopping, nightlife, recreation and more.



Features of this Condo Include:

• Air conditioning. • Storage Unit Included

• Hardwood floors, Carpeted bedrooms.

• Two assigned parking spaces. 1 Garage 1 Outside

• Open kitchen with dinette and bar area. • Stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal •Shared Washer/Dryer on every floor

• Big covered balcony. • Small gym, indoor heated pool, party room, and indoor bike parking.



Rent includes Heat,Trash, Water and Sewer. Tenant responsible for Electricity any extras. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. No pets preferred



