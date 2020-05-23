All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:55 PM

551 N Pearl St.

551 Pearl Street
Location

551 Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Renovated 2bdr/2ba condo on Pearl & 6th in the Capitol Hill Governor's Park area conveniently located to Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek trail, Cheeseman Park, and tons of restaurants, shopping, nightlife, recreation and more.

Features of this Condo Include:
• Air conditioning. • Storage Unit Included
• Hardwood floors, Carpeted bedrooms.
• Two assigned parking spaces. 1 Garage 1 Outside
• Open kitchen with dinette and bar area. • Stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal •Shared Washer/Dryer on every floor
• Big covered balcony. • Small gym, indoor heated pool, party room, and indoor bike parking.

Rent includes Heat,Trash, Water and Sewer. Tenant responsible for Electricity any extras. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. No pets preferred

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

Amenities: Renovated Kitchen, Balcony, Community Pool, Workout Facility, A/C, 2 Reserved Parking Spaces, Reserved Parking, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, Shared Laundry, Great Location, Garage Parking Space, Storage Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 N Pearl St. have any available units?
551 N Pearl St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 551 N Pearl St. have?
Some of 551 N Pearl St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 551 N Pearl St. currently offering any rent specials?
551 N Pearl St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 N Pearl St. pet-friendly?
No, 551 N Pearl St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 551 N Pearl St. offer parking?
Yes, 551 N Pearl St. offers parking.
Does 551 N Pearl St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 551 N Pearl St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 N Pearl St. have a pool?
Yes, 551 N Pearl St. has a pool.
Does 551 N Pearl St. have accessible units?
No, 551 N Pearl St. does not have accessible units.
Does 551 N Pearl St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 551 N Pearl St. has units with dishwashers.
