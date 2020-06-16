All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

550 E. 12th Ave. #1805

550 E 12th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

550 E 12th Ave, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
dogs allowed
550 E. 12th Ave. #1805 Available 02/08/19 Charming 1BD, 1BA Capital Hill Condo with Breathtaking Views of the City and Mountains - THE BASICS

RENT: $1,480
INCLUDED: water, sewer, trash, gas
BEDROOMS: 1
BATHROOMS: 1 (full)
PARKING: 1 assigned garage spot, plus additional street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Cats are negotiable
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4678567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 E. 12th Ave. #1805 have any available units?
550 E. 12th Ave. #1805 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 E. 12th Ave. #1805 have?
Some of 550 E. 12th Ave. #1805's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 E. 12th Ave. #1805 currently offering any rent specials?
550 E. 12th Ave. #1805 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 E. 12th Ave. #1805 pet-friendly?
Yes, 550 E. 12th Ave. #1805 is pet friendly.
Does 550 E. 12th Ave. #1805 offer parking?
Yes, 550 E. 12th Ave. #1805 offers parking.
Does 550 E. 12th Ave. #1805 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 E. 12th Ave. #1805 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 E. 12th Ave. #1805 have a pool?
Yes, 550 E. 12th Ave. #1805 has a pool.
Does 550 E. 12th Ave. #1805 have accessible units?
No, 550 E. 12th Ave. #1805 does not have accessible units.
Does 550 E. 12th Ave. #1805 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 E. 12th Ave. #1805 has units with dishwashers.
