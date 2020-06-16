Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool cats allowed garage guest parking pet friendly dogs allowed

550 E. 12th Ave. #1805 Available 02/08/19 Charming 1BD, 1BA Capital Hill Condo with Breathtaking Views of the City and Mountains - THE BASICS



RENT: $1,480

INCLUDED: water, sewer, trash, gas

BEDROOMS: 1

BATHROOMS: 1 (full)

PARKING: 1 assigned garage spot, plus additional street parking



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Cats are negotiable

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4678567)