All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 55 Cook St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
55 Cook St
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:15 AM

55 Cook St

55 Cook Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cherry Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

55 Cook Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Available 04/01/20 Two Bed in Heart of Cherry Creek Pets Welcome ! - Property Id: 214493

This property is just moments away from the abundant excitement of Denver's top restaurants, shopping and parks.
Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances microwave, fridge and dishwasher. Beautiful granite counter tops and bar stool area. Very open floor plan. Lots of windows. In addition, you can get reserved garage parking as well as a dedicated storage unit. Call for a tour. Work with licensed rental agents. Price and availability subject to change.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214493
Property Id 214493

(RLNE5584945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Cook St have any available units?
55 Cook St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 Cook St have?
Some of 55 Cook St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Cook St currently offering any rent specials?
55 Cook St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Cook St pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 Cook St is pet friendly.
Does 55 Cook St offer parking?
Yes, 55 Cook St offers parking.
Does 55 Cook St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 Cook St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Cook St have a pool?
No, 55 Cook St does not have a pool.
Does 55 Cook St have accessible units?
No, 55 Cook St does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Cook St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Cook St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Should I Live with a Roommate?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morris Manor
2727 West 33rd Avenue
Denver, CO 80211
Solera Apartments
1956 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80202
Loretto Heights
3400 South Lowell Boulevard
Denver, CO 80236
Colewood
3860 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Vantage Point
1105 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
Lugano At Cherry Creek Luxury Apartments
9601 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80231
The Pamela Apartments
2483 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University