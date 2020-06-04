5495 Nebraska Way

Amenities

Recently updated! This 4 bed, 2 bath ranch-style home with finished basement features beautiful hardwood floors, open floor plan with family room and dining area, ceiling fans, swamp cooler, fenced rear with sprinkler system and oversized 1-car garage. Kitchen comes fully equipped with side-by-side refrigerator, stainless glass-top stove/oven, stainless microwave, dishwasher, tile backsplash and granite counters. The finished basement adds a whole other level of living space including a family room area, non-conforming bedroom with walk-in closet, 3/4 bathroom, and laundry room with washer and dryer. Spacious backyard, one-car garage, swamp cooler, and sprinkler system. This central location is an easy commute to Cherry Creek, the Denver Tech Center or downtown. Close to bike paths, parks, and Cook Park Rec Center. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com