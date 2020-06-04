All apartments in Denver
5495 Nebraska Way
Last updated July 18 2019 at 4:35 PM

5495 Nebraska Way

5495 Nebraska Way · No Longer Available
Location

5495 Nebraska Way, Denver, CO 80246
Virginia Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Recently updated! This 4 bed, 2 bath ranch-style home with finished basement features beautiful hardwood floors, open floor plan with family room and dining area, ceiling fans, swamp cooler, fenced rear with sprinkler system and oversized 1-car garage. Kitchen comes fully equipped with side-by-side refrigerator, stainless glass-top stove/oven, stainless microwave, dishwasher, tile backsplash and granite counters. The finished basement adds a whole other level of living space including a family room area, non-conforming bedroom with walk-in closet, 3/4 bathroom, and laundry room with washer and dryer. Spacious backyard, one-car garage, swamp cooler, and sprinkler system. This central location is an easy commute to Cherry Creek, the Denver Tech Center or downtown. Close to bike paths, parks, and Cook Park Rec Center. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5495 Nebraska Way have any available units?
5495 Nebraska Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5495 Nebraska Way have?
Some of 5495 Nebraska Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5495 Nebraska Way currently offering any rent specials?
5495 Nebraska Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5495 Nebraska Way pet-friendly?
No, 5495 Nebraska Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5495 Nebraska Way offer parking?
Yes, 5495 Nebraska Way offers parking.
Does 5495 Nebraska Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5495 Nebraska Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5495 Nebraska Way have a pool?
No, 5495 Nebraska Way does not have a pool.
Does 5495 Nebraska Way have accessible units?
No, 5495 Nebraska Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5495 Nebraska Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5495 Nebraska Way has units with dishwashers.
