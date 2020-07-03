5480 Uinta Way

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2612969068 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current listings.*** All the builder upgrades!! 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home with almost 2800 sq ft of living space located in the Willow Park neighborhood of Stapleton. Plank hardwood floors throughout Main Level to include Eat-In Kitchen, Living Area, Dining Area, Formal Dining (could also be used for Office) and Powder Room. Kitchen includes quartz counters, gas range, stainless appliances, breakfast bar/island and a plethora of upgraded cabinets. Spacious Living Room and Dining Area with access to fenced side yard. Upper Level features high quality carpet, 2 large Bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, Spacious Master Suite with a huge walk-in closet and Laundry Room with full-size washer/dryer. Finished Basement offers a sprawling Flex Space, 1 Bedroom and 1 Full Bath. 2 Car Attached Garage; Mud Room. Central air; Plantation Shutters; Ceiling Fans. Great location! Blocks from Uplands Park and the North Green where all the summer events take place. Close proximity to Northfield Shopping, two Community Pools, Walking Paths, Northfield High School, DSST, Hi Tech Elementary, and many Parks. Location convenient to Downtown, Stapleton Town Center, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Central Park Recreation Center, the other 4 community pools, South End Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/ Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/DSST/DSA schools DIA & Fitzsimmons (Anschutz Medical Campus) with easy access to I-70. Partially Furnished. NO PETS Available June 20th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Close To Dining And Shopping Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools