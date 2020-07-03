All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 5480 Uinta Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5480 Uinta Way
Last updated June 8 2019 at 9:56 PM

5480 Uinta Way

5480 North Uinta Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5480 North Uinta Way, Denver, CO 80266
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2612969068 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current listings.*** All the builder upgrades!! 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home with almost 2800 sq ft of living space located in the Willow Park neighborhood of Stapleton. Plank hardwood floors throughout Main Level to include Eat-In Kitchen, Living Area, Dining Area, Formal Dining (could also be used for Office) and Powder Room. Kitchen includes quartz counters, gas range, stainless appliances, breakfast bar/island and a plethora of upgraded cabinets. Spacious Living Room and Dining Area with access to fenced side yard. Upper Level features high quality carpet, 2 large Bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, Spacious Master Suite with a huge walk-in closet and Laundry Room with full-size washer/dryer. Finished Basement offers a sprawling Flex Space, 1 Bedroom and 1 Full Bath. 2 Car Attached Garage; Mud Room. Central air; Plantation Shutters; Ceiling Fans. Great location! Blocks from Uplands Park and the North Green where all the summer events take place. Close proximity to Northfield Shopping, two Community Pools, Walking Paths, Northfield High School, DSST, Hi Tech Elementary, and many Parks. Location convenient to Downtown, Stapleton Town Center, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Central Park Recreation Center, the other 4 community pools, South End Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/ Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/DSST/DSA schools DIA & Fitzsimmons (Anschutz Medical Campus) with easy access to I-70. Partially Furnished. NO PETS Available June 20th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Close To Dining And Shopping Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5480 Uinta Way have any available units?
5480 Uinta Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5480 Uinta Way have?
Some of 5480 Uinta Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5480 Uinta Way currently offering any rent specials?
5480 Uinta Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5480 Uinta Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5480 Uinta Way is pet friendly.
Does 5480 Uinta Way offer parking?
Yes, 5480 Uinta Way offers parking.
Does 5480 Uinta Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5480 Uinta Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5480 Uinta Way have a pool?
Yes, 5480 Uinta Way has a pool.
Does 5480 Uinta Way have accessible units?
No, 5480 Uinta Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5480 Uinta Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5480 Uinta Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Red Owl
90 S Logan St
Denver, CO 80209
The Lydian
2560 Welton St
Denver, CO 80205
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street
Denver, CO 80238
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
The Covington on Cherry Creek Apartments by Cortland
2234 S Trenton Way
Denver, CO 80231
The Wheatley
530 25th St
Denver, CO 80205
Edge DTC
7500 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Line 28 at LoHi
1560 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University