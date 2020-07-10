All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

5440 Danube Street

5440 Danube Street · No Longer Available
Location

5440 Danube Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Phenomenal 3BD, 2.5BA Home with Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage, Easy Access to I-70 and DIA - New build with spacious interior and convenient access to useful amenities. Enjoy being near shopping centers, Rocky Mountain National Wildlife Refuge, as well as I-70, I-225 and Denver International Airport. Schedule a tour @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Up to two dogs are negotiable.
*There is a $40 monthly fee for water and sewer
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4967199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5440 Danube Street have any available units?
5440 Danube Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5440 Danube Street have?
Some of 5440 Danube Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5440 Danube Street currently offering any rent specials?
5440 Danube Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5440 Danube Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5440 Danube Street is pet friendly.
Does 5440 Danube Street offer parking?
Yes, 5440 Danube Street offers parking.
Does 5440 Danube Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5440 Danube Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5440 Danube Street have a pool?
No, 5440 Danube Street does not have a pool.
Does 5440 Danube Street have accessible units?
No, 5440 Danube Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5440 Danube Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5440 Danube Street has units with dishwashers.

