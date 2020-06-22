All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:43 PM

5410 Tamarac Way

5410 North Tamarac Way · No Longer Available
Location

5410 North Tamarac Way, Denver, CO 80266
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PROPERTY HAS NOW BEEN LEASED AND IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE!

Spacious Newer Construction Townhome w/ Large Fenced Back Yard and an Unbeatable Stapleton Location!

AVAILABILITY DATE: March 5th, 2019
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to two dogs are permitted. No cats.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):

https://secure.rently. com/properties/822923 (REMOVE SPACE before "com")

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* Large newer construction townhome with high end finishes
* Finished basement
* Across the street from one of Stapleton's many parks
* Washer and dryer included
* Large private fenced back yard
* Detached oversized 2 car garage

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: private fenced back yard.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC.
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $150 Summer, $175 Winter

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-18 months
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently. com/properties/822923 (REMOVE SPACE before "com")

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5410 Tamarac Way have any available units?
5410 Tamarac Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5410 Tamarac Way have?
Some of 5410 Tamarac Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5410 Tamarac Way currently offering any rent specials?
5410 Tamarac Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5410 Tamarac Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5410 Tamarac Way is pet friendly.
Does 5410 Tamarac Way offer parking?
Yes, 5410 Tamarac Way does offer parking.
Does 5410 Tamarac Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5410 Tamarac Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5410 Tamarac Way have a pool?
No, 5410 Tamarac Way does not have a pool.
Does 5410 Tamarac Way have accessible units?
No, 5410 Tamarac Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5410 Tamarac Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5410 Tamarac Way does not have units with dishwashers.

