53 S Sherman St
Last updated April 26 2019 at 7:43 AM

53 S Sherman St

53 South Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Location

53 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This home is built in 1890! It brings an original and classic feel of Denver but with a budget in mind. Its located just a few block from Washington park and the renowned Broadway st. You are getting a charming home full of character.
This home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. Also included in a two car garage. All appliances included, nest air conditioning and heating system. Wifi security camera and lawn sprinkler system. Looking for a long term at least 1 year lease for someone to call this property home.
Property website:http://colorfulvirtualtours.gofullframe.com/bt/53_S_Sherman_St.html

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 S Sherman St have any available units?
53 S Sherman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 53 S Sherman St have?
Some of 53 S Sherman St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 S Sherman St currently offering any rent specials?
53 S Sherman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 S Sherman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 53 S Sherman St is pet friendly.
Does 53 S Sherman St offer parking?
Yes, 53 S Sherman St offers parking.
Does 53 S Sherman St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 S Sherman St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 S Sherman St have a pool?
No, 53 S Sherman St does not have a pool.
Does 53 S Sherman St have accessible units?
No, 53 S Sherman St does not have accessible units.
Does 53 S Sherman St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 S Sherman St has units with dishwashers.
