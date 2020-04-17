Amenities
This home is built in 1890! It brings an original and classic feel of Denver but with a budget in mind. Its located just a few block from Washington park and the renowned Broadway st. You are getting a charming home full of character.
This home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. Also included in a two car garage. All appliances included, nest air conditioning and heating system. Wifi security camera and lawn sprinkler system. Looking for a long term at least 1 year lease for someone to call this property home.
Property website:http://colorfulvirtualtours.gofullframe.com/bt/53_S_Sherman_St.html