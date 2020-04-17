Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This home is built in 1890! It brings an original and classic feel of Denver but with a budget in mind. Its located just a few block from Washington park and the renowned Broadway st. You are getting a charming home full of character.

This home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. Also included in a two car garage. All appliances included, nest air conditioning and heating system. Wifi security camera and lawn sprinkler system. Looking for a long term at least 1 year lease for someone to call this property home.

Property website:http://colorfulvirtualtours.gofullframe.com/bt/53_S_Sherman_St.html