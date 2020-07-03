522 University Blvd

Amenities

Elegant, spacious 3-bedroom / 3-bath townhome with two bonus rooms and a great rooftop deck in the heart of Cherry Creek North. Great open concept main floor features hardwood floors and gas fireplace. Kitchen offers granite counters, roomy island, Craft cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and undermount double sink. The second floor features a master suite with a walk-in closet, and attached bath with a 6-foot jetted tub, Euro vanity, Travertine tile and custom shower enclosure. Second floor also features a guest bedroom and three-quarter bath. Mezzanine level features a terrific flex room, great for an office, studio or exercise room and leads to your oversized rooftop terrace, equipped with a gas hookup for summertime barbecuing. The lower floor features a spacious den or family room, plus the third bedroom and three-quarter bath. This townhome also features a detached one-car garage with lots of additional storage space. One adult dog OK with additional fees - please ask for details. Sorry, no smoking, vaping, cannabis, etc. Tenant pays electric/gas/water/sewer and a $100 Lease prep fee. Owner pays for landscaping and snow removal. Applicants must have excellent credit/rental or ownership history/ and income of 3x the rent to qualify.



This townhome is in easy walking distance to all the great shops and entertainment in Cherry Creek -- plus restaurants galore, including Cherry Cricket, Elways, Matsuhisa, True Food, Barolo Grill, just to name a few. Easy access to downtown, and blocks to the Cherry Creek bike trail.



