522 University Blvd
Last updated June 19 2019 at 6:25 PM

522 University Blvd

522 North Josephine Street · No Longer Available
Location

522 North Josephine Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Elegant, spacious 3-bedroom / 3-bath townhome with two bonus rooms and a great rooftop deck in the heart of Cherry Creek North. Great open concept main floor features hardwood floors and gas fireplace. Kitchen offers granite counters, roomy island, Craft cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and undermount double sink. The second floor features a master suite with a walk-in closet, and attached bath with a 6-foot jetted tub, Euro vanity, Travertine tile and custom shower enclosure. Second floor also features a guest bedroom and three-quarter bath. Mezzanine level features a terrific flex room, great for an office, studio or exercise room and leads to your oversized rooftop terrace, equipped with a gas hookup for summertime barbecuing. The lower floor features a spacious den or family room, plus the third bedroom and three-quarter bath. This townhome also features a detached one-car garage with lots of additional storage space. One adult dog OK with additional fees - please ask for details. Sorry, no smoking, vaping, cannabis, etc. Tenant pays electric/gas/water/sewer and a $100 Lease prep fee. Owner pays for landscaping and snow removal. Applicants must have excellent credit/rental or ownership history/ and income of 3x the rent to qualify.

This townhome is in easy walking distance to all the great shops and entertainment in Cherry Creek -- plus restaurants galore, including Cherry Cricket, Elways, Matsuhisa, True Food, Barolo Grill, just to name a few. Easy access to downtown, and blocks to the Cherry Creek bike trail.

We look forward to showing you this great Cherry Creek townhome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 University Blvd have any available units?
522 University Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 University Blvd have?
Some of 522 University Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 University Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
522 University Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 University Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 University Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 522 University Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 522 University Blvd offers parking.
Does 522 University Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 University Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 University Blvd have a pool?
No, 522 University Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 522 University Blvd have accessible units?
No, 522 University Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 522 University Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 University Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

