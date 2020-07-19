All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5199 Biscay Court

5199 North Biscay Court · No Longer Available
Location

5199 North Biscay Court, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning home in Green Valley Ranch!

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has 1489 square feet of living space. It features new carpet and paint, as well as laminate floors on the main level and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances. Other amenities include AC, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer hookups. Relax outside in the fenced yard, complete with sprinkler system, or on the porch. Parking includes a 2 car garage.

This wonderful home is only 10 minutes from DIA. Hotels, shopping and restaurants are only a short distance away, including King Soopers, Dunkin Donuts, Walmart, Starbucks, and more! Green Valley Ranch Park West is nearby. Nearby schools include Marrama Elementary School, MLK Early College, and Vista Academy. Travel is a breeze with access to 470, I-70, Tower Rd, and Pena Blvd.

Trash and recycling are included in the rent.

Small cats and dogs are welcomed upon owner approval and with pet deposit.

16, 17, and 18 month lease options are available as well!

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5199 Biscay Court have any available units?
5199 Biscay Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5199 Biscay Court have?
Some of 5199 Biscay Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5199 Biscay Court currently offering any rent specials?
5199 Biscay Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5199 Biscay Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5199 Biscay Court is pet friendly.
Does 5199 Biscay Court offer parking?
Yes, 5199 Biscay Court offers parking.
Does 5199 Biscay Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5199 Biscay Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5199 Biscay Court have a pool?
No, 5199 Biscay Court does not have a pool.
Does 5199 Biscay Court have accessible units?
No, 5199 Biscay Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5199 Biscay Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5199 Biscay Court does not have units with dishwashers.
