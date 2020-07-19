5199 Biscay Court

Amenities

Stunning home in Green Valley Ranch!



This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has 1489 square feet of living space. It features new carpet and paint, as well as laminate floors on the main level and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances. Other amenities include AC, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer hookups. Relax outside in the fenced yard, complete with sprinkler system, or on the porch. Parking includes a 2 car garage.



This wonderful home is only 10 minutes from DIA. Hotels, shopping and restaurants are only a short distance away, including King Soopers, Dunkin Donuts, Walmart, Starbucks, and more! Green Valley Ranch Park West is nearby. Nearby schools include Marrama Elementary School, MLK Early College, and Vista Academy. Travel is a breeze with access to 470, I-70, Tower Rd, and Pena Blvd.



Trash and recycling are included in the rent.



Small cats and dogs are welcomed upon owner approval and with pet deposit.



16, 17, and 18 month lease options are available as well!



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



