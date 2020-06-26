Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5190 Raleigh St Available 08/20/19 Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath with Large Outdoor Patio Space! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.



Available for 1 or 2 year lease!



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.



This charming renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a modern kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Corner Lot with plenty of entertaining/playing space in the backyard. Enjoy the great Colorado weather from the large patio area that provides provides lots of room. It is located between Regis University and Berkeley Lake Park. Tennyson street shops and great restaurants are also within walking distance.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash Removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month



Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3 X Monthly charges & 620+ Credit Score is required.

Complete Tenant qualification criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets Considered with $250/Pet Deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.



Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



(RLNE4960318)