All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 5146 Crown Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5146 Crown Blvd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

5146 Crown Blvd

5146 Crown Boulevard · (720) 902-8118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Montbello
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5146 Crown Boulevard, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1990 · Avail. now

$1,990

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A Must See!
Beautifully updated home. Newer cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances, laminated floors throughout, large backyard with covered patio & sunning deck.
Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, additional two bedrooms could be used as an office or playroom.
The bathroom has been updated with new granite, vanity, and central air.
The exterior maintenance is for free.
Single car garage, extra deep & driveway space for additional vehicles.
Close to park & school.

(RLNE5713011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5146 Crown Blvd have any available units?
5146 Crown Blvd has a unit available for $1,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5146 Crown Blvd have?
Some of 5146 Crown Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5146 Crown Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5146 Crown Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5146 Crown Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5146 Crown Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5146 Crown Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5146 Crown Blvd does offer parking.
Does 5146 Crown Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5146 Crown Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5146 Crown Blvd have a pool?
No, 5146 Crown Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5146 Crown Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5146 Crown Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5146 Crown Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5146 Crown Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5146 Crown Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St
Denver, CO 80209
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Pearl
636 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way
Denver, CO 80237
South Josephine Apartments
2085 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
One Observatory Park
2360 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity