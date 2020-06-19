5146 Crown Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A Must See!

Beautifully updated home. Newer cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances, laminated floors throughout, large backyard with covered patio & sunning deck.

Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, additional two bedrooms could be used as an office or playroom.

The bathroom has been updated with new granite, vanity, and central air.

The exterior maintenance is for free.

Single car garage, extra deep & driveway space for additional vehicles.

Close to park & school.



