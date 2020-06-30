5132 West 41st Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

**Modern Condo in West Highlands/ Berkeley 2 Bed 1 Bath**



-2 Bed

-1 Bath

-Urban/Modern design

-Recently Updated

-Very Spacious

-Great Kitchen

-Open Concept

-Beautifully refinished wood floors

-HIGH ceilings!

-Nice Sized bedrooms

-Walk in closets in bedrooms

-Assigned Parking

-In unit private laundry

-Water is a hard cost of $50 to be paid with rent monthly



This super cool townhome in between West HIghlands and Berkeley is so spacious with a great open concept between the living room, dining room and kitchen. A convenient breakfast bar separates the kitchen and dining room, but the amazing high ceilings add to the openness. Down the hall the bedrooms are more hidden giving great privacy when you have company. The bedrooms are very nicely sized, as you can have a king bed with still plenty of space for dressers and space for yoga! There are also spacious walk in closets in the bedrooms!

There is a backdoor access from your assigned parking. when you walk through the backdoor you enter into a mudroom area with a nice big coat closet and included washer and dryer.

This townhome is in a great area of the Highlands with great walking to lots of shopping, restaurants and bars. It is a busy area, but you would never know when you are inside this cozy space.



Lease Terms



Email today for showings!

$100 admin fee due upon lease signing

$48.50 application fee, per applicant

Security deposit = one month's rent

Only Xcel in your name!

Office hours by appointment only