Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5132 West 41st Avenue
Last updated April 1 2020 at 12:17 AM

5132 West 41st Avenue

5132 West 41st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5132 West 41st Avenue, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
yoga
**Modern Condo in West Highlands/ Berkeley 2 Bed 1 Bath**

-2 Bed
-1 Bath
-Urban/Modern design
-Recently Updated
-Very Spacious
-Great Kitchen
-Open Concept
-Beautifully refinished wood floors
-HIGH ceilings!
-Nice Sized bedrooms
-Walk in closets in bedrooms
-Assigned Parking
-In unit private laundry
-Water is a hard cost of $50 to be paid with rent monthly

This super cool townhome in between West HIghlands and Berkeley is so spacious with a great open concept between the living room, dining room and kitchen. A convenient breakfast bar separates the kitchen and dining room, but the amazing high ceilings add to the openness. Down the hall the bedrooms are more hidden giving great privacy when you have company. The bedrooms are very nicely sized, as you can have a king bed with still plenty of space for dressers and space for yoga! There are also spacious walk in closets in the bedrooms!
There is a backdoor access from your assigned parking. when you walk through the backdoor you enter into a mudroom area with a nice big coat closet and included washer and dryer.
This townhome is in a great area of the Highlands with great walking to lots of shopping, restaurants and bars. It is a busy area, but you would never know when you are inside this cozy space.

Lease Terms

Email today for showings!
$100 admin fee due upon lease signing
$48.50 application fee, per applicant
Security deposit = one month's rent
Water is a hard cost of $50 to be paid with rent monthly
Only Xcel in your name!
Office hours by appointment only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5132 West 41st Avenue have any available units?
5132 West 41st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5132 West 41st Avenue have?
Some of 5132 West 41st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5132 West 41st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5132 West 41st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5132 West 41st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5132 West 41st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5132 West 41st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5132 West 41st Avenue offers parking.
Does 5132 West 41st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5132 West 41st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5132 West 41st Avenue have a pool?
No, 5132 West 41st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5132 West 41st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5132 West 41st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5132 West 41st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5132 West 41st Avenue has units with dishwashers.

