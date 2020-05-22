All apartments in Denver
513 N Clarkson St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

513 N Clarkson St

513 Clarkson Street · (720) 730-6797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

513 Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1805 · Avail. now

$1,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 994 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
Available 05/30/20 Recently Renovated Two Bedroom in Alimo Placita - Property Id: 263493

Choose your one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartment from seven floor plans featuring plenty of natural light, a variety of flooring options, and oversized balconies. And when you're looking to shop, have a meal, or just hang out, hit the ground floor and head out to explore all the great places Governor's Park has to offer.

Interiors:
Great Layouts | Many Floor Plans | Spacious Closets | Fireplaces*| Brand New Balconies |Central Heat and Air Conditioning | Exterior Bicycle Storage

Community Features:
On-site Laundry | Single Stream Recycling | Controlled Access | Fitness Center with Elliptical, Treadmills, Free-Weights and Stand Alone TKO Fitness Trainer | Outdoor BBQ Area & Sundeck with Retractable Garage Doors | Conference Room | Indoor Pool | Communal Spaces Featuring Gathering Kitchen and Flatscreen TVs | Outdoor Fire Pit | Gaming Room
Covered On-Site Parking Available
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263493
Property Id 263493

(RLNE5704884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 N Clarkson St have any available units?
513 N Clarkson St has a unit available for $1,805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 N Clarkson St have?
Some of 513 N Clarkson St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 N Clarkson St currently offering any rent specials?
513 N Clarkson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 N Clarkson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 N Clarkson St is pet friendly.
Does 513 N Clarkson St offer parking?
Yes, 513 N Clarkson St does offer parking.
Does 513 N Clarkson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 N Clarkson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 N Clarkson St have a pool?
Yes, 513 N Clarkson St has a pool.
Does 513 N Clarkson St have accessible units?
No, 513 N Clarkson St does not have accessible units.
Does 513 N Clarkson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 N Clarkson St has units with dishwashers.
