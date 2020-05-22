513 N Clarkson St

Amenities

Available 05/30/20 Recently Renovated Two Bedroom in Alimo Placita - Property Id: 263493



Choose your one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartment from seven floor plans featuring plenty of natural light, a variety of flooring options, and oversized balconies. And when you're looking to shop, have a meal, or just hang out, hit the ground floor and head out to explore all the great places Governor's Park has to offer.



Interiors:

Great Layouts | Many Floor Plans | Spacious Closets | Fireplaces*| Brand New Balconies |Central Heat and Air Conditioning | Exterior Bicycle Storage



Community Features:

On-site Laundry | Single Stream Recycling | Controlled Access | Fitness Center with Elliptical, Treadmills, Free-Weights and Stand Alone TKO Fitness Trainer | Outdoor BBQ Area & Sundeck with Retractable Garage Doors | Conference Room | Indoor Pool | Communal Spaces Featuring Gathering Kitchen and Flatscreen TVs | Outdoor Fire Pit | Gaming Room

Covered On-Site Parking Available

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263493

