513 N Clarkson St

Available 05/30/20 Recently Renovated Two Bedroom in Alimo Placita - Property Id: 263493
Choose your one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartment from seven floor plans featuring plenty of natural light, a variety of flooring options, and oversized balconies. And when you're looking to shop, have a meal, or just hang out, hit the ground floor and head out to explore all the great places Governor's Park has to offer.
Interiors:
Great Layouts | Many Floor Plans | Spacious Closets | Fireplaces*| Brand New Balconies |Central Heat and Air Conditioning | Exterior Bicycle Storage
Community Features:
On-site Laundry | Single Stream Recycling | Controlled Access | Fitness Center with Elliptical, Treadmills, Free-Weights and Stand Alone TKO Fitness Trainer | Outdoor BBQ Area & Sundeck with Retractable Garage Doors | Conference Room | Indoor Pool | Communal Spaces Featuring Gathering Kitchen and Flatscreen TVs | Outdoor Fire Pit | Gaming Room
Covered On-Site Parking Available
