Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5085 Martin Luther King Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5085 Martin Luther King Blvd

5085 East Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard · No Longer Available
Denver
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

5085 East Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully renovated 3 bed/1 bath unit in the Northeast Park Hill neighborhood is available now. This spacious upper floor unit in the 4-plex has plenty to offer and features brand new carpet and paint throughout. Off the living room is a well-designed kitchen with ample countertop space that connects to the back door as well as the laundry room. The master bedroom has an oversized closet and the two secondary bedrooms are down the hall. There are 2 additional closets in the hallway as well as coat closet upon entry. The laundry room also has added shelving that can be used as a pantry or for additional storage.

Section 8 accepted
Water, Sewer, Trash, and Gas included.
2 off street parking spots available
Small dog and/or cat considered with approved application, additional monthly fee, and refundable deposit.

All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee per applicant.

For showings, please call/email Christine - 720.469.9116 christine@newagere.com

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.newagere.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5085 Martin Luther King Blvd have any available units?
5085 Martin Luther King Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5085 Martin Luther King Blvd have?
Some of 5085 Martin Luther King Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5085 Martin Luther King Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5085 Martin Luther King Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5085 Martin Luther King Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5085 Martin Luther King Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5085 Martin Luther King Blvd offer parking?
No, 5085 Martin Luther King Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 5085 Martin Luther King Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5085 Martin Luther King Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5085 Martin Luther King Blvd have a pool?
No, 5085 Martin Luther King Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5085 Martin Luther King Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5085 Martin Luther King Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5085 Martin Luther King Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5085 Martin Luther King Blvd has units with dishwashers.
