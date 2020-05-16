5085 Martin Luther King Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully renovated 3 bed/1 bath unit in the Northeast Park Hill neighborhood is available now. This spacious upper floor unit in the 4-plex has plenty to offer and features brand new carpet and paint throughout. Off the living room is a well-designed kitchen with ample countertop space that connects to the back door as well as the laundry room. The master bedroom has an oversized closet and the two secondary bedrooms are down the hall. There are 2 additional closets in the hallway as well as coat closet upon entry. The laundry room also has added shelving that can be used as a pantry or for additional storage.



Section 8 accepted

Water, Sewer, Trash, and Gas included.

2 off street parking spots available

Small dog and/or cat considered with approved application, additional monthly fee, and refundable deposit.



All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee per applicant.



For showings, please call/email Christine - 720.469.9116 christine@newagere.com



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.newagere.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.