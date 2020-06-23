All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
508 E. 1st Avenue
Last updated April 9 2019 at 9:17 AM

508 E. 1st Avenue

508 North Steele Street · No Longer Available
Location

508 North Steele Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
business center
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
internet access
This beautiful luxury rental is available either furnished or not. If furnished, additional fee and must provide your own linens. Gorgeous club house with first class business center, pool, hot tub, amazing work out facility, and more. Two month minimum to longer. Internet and or cable on your own if something you would need. Washer and dryer in unit. Very private unit. First floor and best location in the division. First resident in unit. Huge walk in closets and gourmet sized kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 E. 1st Avenue have any available units?
508 E. 1st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 E. 1st Avenue have?
Some of 508 E. 1st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 E. 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
508 E. 1st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 E. 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 508 E. 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 508 E. 1st Avenue offer parking?
No, 508 E. 1st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 508 E. 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 E. 1st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 E. 1st Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 508 E. 1st Avenue has a pool.
Does 508 E. 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 508 E. 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 508 E. 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 E. 1st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
