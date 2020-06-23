508 E. 1st Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse pool hot tub internet access

This beautiful luxury rental is available either furnished or not. If furnished, additional fee and must provide your own linens. Gorgeous club house with first class business center, pool, hot tub, amazing work out facility, and more. Two month minimum to longer. Internet and or cable on your own if something you would need. Washer and dryer in unit. Very private unit. First floor and best location in the division. First resident in unit. Huge walk in closets and gourmet sized kitchen.