5046 East 35th Avenue

Affordable ground-level 800 sq ft 2 bed / 1 bath row apartment! Updated flooring and new paint, an updated kitchen with new appliances and more! This home also features a private in-unit washer/dryer! 5046 E 35th Avenue is a pet-friendly rental and includes a huge, fully-fenced backyard with 6-foot privacy fence! FREE On- and off-street parking available for residents. $55 additional monthly fee for water/sewer, trash, and grounds. Resident(s) responsible for setting up gas and electricity in their own name(s). Pets OK with owner's approval + $250 pet deposit and $35/month non-refundable pet rent (per pet). Please note that photos are of a similar model unit - layout and finishes may vary slightly. Call today to schedule your showing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.