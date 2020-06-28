All apartments in Denver
5046 East 35th Avenue
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:13 PM

5046 East 35th Avenue

Location

5046 East 35th Avenue, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Affordable ground-level 800 sq ft 2 bed / 1 bath row apartment! Updated flooring and new paint, an updated kitchen with new appliances and more! This home also features a private in-unit washer/dryer! 5046 E 35th Avenue is a pet-friendly rental and includes a huge, fully-fenced backyard with 6-foot privacy fence! FREE On- and off-street parking available for residents. $55 additional monthly fee for water/sewer, trash, and grounds. Resident(s) responsible for setting up gas and electricity in their own name(s). Pets OK with owner's approval + $250 pet deposit and $35/month non-refundable pet rent (per pet). Please note that photos are of a similar model unit - layout and finishes may vary slightly. Call today to schedule your showing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5046 East 35th Avenue have any available units?
5046 East 35th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5046 East 35th Avenue have?
Some of 5046 East 35th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5046 East 35th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5046 East 35th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5046 East 35th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5046 East 35th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5046 East 35th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5046 East 35th Avenue offers parking.
Does 5046 East 35th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5046 East 35th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5046 East 35th Avenue have a pool?
No, 5046 East 35th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5046 East 35th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5046 East 35th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5046 East 35th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5046 East 35th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
