4925 W 30th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub pet friendly yoga

Fantastic Highlands location! miles to Sloans Lake, and less than 1 mile to Tennyson Street and Highlands Square, offering trendy dining, yoga studios, bars, breweries, gift shops, boutiques and coffee shops galore! This is a great opportunity to live in a highly desirable neighborhood at a great price! This home is clean and ready to move in NOW. 2+ BR and 2 Full Baths, classic Denver brick bungalow with an addition on the back which includes a private master suite upstairs. Main floor living area enjoys beautiful natural light with south-facing views from the front windows. 2nd BR and full bath on main level. 3rd smaller room perfect for guests, nursery or home office. 1200 SF of living area. House has forced air furnace and electric heat, and central AC. All appliances included. French doors lead to a large covered, new trex-material deck off of the kitchen area. Huge back yard (6,300 SF lot), perfect for entertaining / BBQ-ing and gardening. Detached 1-car garage in the back off the alley, plenty of street parking.



Minimum lease term 6 months, and willing to go as long as 18 months. Pets negotiable.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/denver-co?lid=12677677



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5225854)