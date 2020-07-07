All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4925 W 30th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4925 W 30th Ave
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

4925 W 30th Ave

4925 West 30th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4925 West 30th Avenue, Denver, CO 80212
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
yoga
Fantastic Highlands location! miles to Sloans Lake, and less than 1 mile to Tennyson Street and Highlands Square, offering trendy dining, yoga studios, bars, breweries, gift shops, boutiques and coffee shops galore! This is a great opportunity to live in a highly desirable neighborhood at a great price! This home is clean and ready to move in NOW. 2+ BR and 2 Full Baths, classic Denver brick bungalow with an addition on the back which includes a private master suite upstairs. Main floor living area enjoys beautiful natural light with south-facing views from the front windows. 2nd BR and full bath on main level. 3rd smaller room perfect for guests, nursery or home office. 1200 SF of living area. House has forced air furnace and electric heat, and central AC. All appliances included. French doors lead to a large covered, new trex-material deck off of the kitchen area. Huge back yard (6,300 SF lot), perfect for entertaining / BBQ-ing and gardening. Detached 1-car garage in the back off the alley, plenty of street parking.

Minimum lease term 6 months, and willing to go as long as 18 months. Pets negotiable.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/denver-co?lid=12677677

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5225854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4925 W 30th Ave have any available units?
4925 W 30th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4925 W 30th Ave have?
Some of 4925 W 30th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4925 W 30th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4925 W 30th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4925 W 30th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4925 W 30th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4925 W 30th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4925 W 30th Ave offers parking.
Does 4925 W 30th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4925 W 30th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4925 W 30th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4925 W 30th Ave has a pool.
Does 4925 W 30th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4925 W 30th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4925 W 30th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4925 W 30th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Loretto Heights
3400 South Lowell Boulevard
Denver, CO 80236
Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St
Denver, CO 80202
Apres Apartment Homes
1503 S Galena Way
Denver, CO 80247
Civic Lofts
360 West 13th Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80231
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80223

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University