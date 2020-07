Amenities

3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in Denver! - This newly redone home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,666 square feet and an attached 2 car garage. New paint throughout, including new carpet, a full size washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and a shed in the backyard.

Trash Included in Rent



Rent is $1,970.00/month

Additional $50.00 off of rent each month for an 18 month lease agreement



Move in Ready Now!



Security Deposit is an additional $1,970.00



No Pets Please



