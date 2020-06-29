All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

4853 Irving St

4853 Irving Street · No Longer Available
Location

4853 Irving Street, Denver, CO 80221
Regis

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Redo in Regis - Property Id: 166376

Beautifully redone home in Regis neighborhood. Brand new Kitchen and baths all updated to modern standards and decor. Huge Master with french doors to the covered and private back patio with a small enclosed yard. Large secondary bedrooms with jack and jill bath. Open Living/Dining/Kitchen so you can use the space as you wish. A small lawn with little maintenance, 2+ car garage, and 2 extra off-street parking spaces. 95% efficient new furnace and AC and LED dimmable lighting throughout.
Property Id 166376

(RLNE5212757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4853 Irving St have any available units?
4853 Irving St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4853 Irving St have?
Some of 4853 Irving St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4853 Irving St currently offering any rent specials?
4853 Irving St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4853 Irving St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4853 Irving St is pet friendly.
Does 4853 Irving St offer parking?
Yes, 4853 Irving St offers parking.
Does 4853 Irving St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4853 Irving St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4853 Irving St have a pool?
No, 4853 Irving St does not have a pool.
Does 4853 Irving St have accessible units?
No, 4853 Irving St does not have accessible units.
Does 4853 Irving St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4853 Irving St has units with dishwashers.

