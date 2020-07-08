All apartments in Denver
4787 Dunkirk St

4787 North Dunkirk Street · No Longer Available
Location

4787 North Dunkirk Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Available 06/01/20 Open space and bright in a cul-de-sac - Property Id: 84792

Beautiful 3 Story Home in Green Valley Ranch:
3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, Lower level has full bath and closet and could be used as a 4th bedroom. Storage area in the garage and an additional small and cooled workshop in the garage as well. The kitchen and main living area is huge, open, and gorgeous! There are upgraded appliances including energy efficient washer and dryer, cabinets, slab granite counters, upgraded lighting, and even a small deck off the kitchen for an added outdoor space. Large windows and upgraded blinds and curtains make this home the beauty you need it to be. This home is equipped with solar energy. Tenants will be responsible for all utilities, but with the solar, the electricity should be much less!

This is a smoke free home. Small pets are allowed (under 25lbs). **Please be sure to provide pre-screening information for a scheduled showing to be considered. This property is not section 8.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/84792
Property Id 84792

(RLNE5760424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4787 Dunkirk St have any available units?
4787 Dunkirk St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4787 Dunkirk St have?
Some of 4787 Dunkirk St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4787 Dunkirk St currently offering any rent specials?
4787 Dunkirk St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4787 Dunkirk St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4787 Dunkirk St is pet friendly.
Does 4787 Dunkirk St offer parking?
Yes, 4787 Dunkirk St offers parking.
Does 4787 Dunkirk St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4787 Dunkirk St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4787 Dunkirk St have a pool?
No, 4787 Dunkirk St does not have a pool.
Does 4787 Dunkirk St have accessible units?
No, 4787 Dunkirk St does not have accessible units.
Does 4787 Dunkirk St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4787 Dunkirk St has units with dishwashers.

