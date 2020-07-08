4787 Dunkirk St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Open space and bright in a cul-de-sac



Beautiful 3 Story Home in Green Valley Ranch:

3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, Lower level has full bath and closet and could be used as a 4th bedroom. Storage area in the garage and an additional small and cooled workshop in the garage as well. The kitchen and main living area is huge, open, and gorgeous! There are upgraded appliances including energy efficient washer and dryer, cabinets, slab granite counters, upgraded lighting, and even a small deck off the kitchen for an added outdoor space. Large windows and upgraded blinds and curtains make this home the beauty you need it to be. This home is equipped with solar energy. Tenants will be responsible for all utilities, but with the solar, the electricity should be much less!



This is a smoke free home. Small pets are allowed (under 25lbs). **Please be sure to provide pre-screening information for a scheduled showing to be considered. This property is not section 8.

