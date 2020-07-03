Amenities

4765 W 13th Ave Garden level

Denver, CO 80204



Sleek 1 bdrm plus large den near Sloan's Lake and Edgewater - Remodeled garden level apt in 4-plex



Property Description

Enjoy this newly remodeled lower-level apartment near Sloan's Lake that features 1 bedroom, a large den and a cute Ikea kitchen. This updated fourplex features high-end appliances and tons of upgrades. You'll be just blocks from the Sloan's Lake recreation area, which features paddle boarding and water skiing in the summer and a 3-mile paved trail for biking, walking and jogging year-round. A park and community garden are an easy walk away.



This home is also near the Saint Anthony's redevelopment area and all of the new shops and restaurants going in, including the nearby Strange Craft Beer Co. and Seedstock Brewery. Coming in the next year are Little Man Ice Cream, Highland Tap & Burger, Alamo Brewery, a movie theater, plus other retail & coffee shops. You are just six blocks to the Sheridan light rail station and a half-mile to the Perry station. Also just 2 blocks from Colfax, which will bring you into the heart of downtown.



This cute lower-level apartment features an open floorplan, plus wood-look plank flooring throughout. The kitchen sports stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove and built-in microwave. It has a good-sized bedroom with an egress windows that bring in lots of light, plus a large den or office. Please not that this den cannot be used as a bedroom or guest bedroom. The remodeled bathroom features a beautifully tiled shower enclosure. Also included are a washer and dryer, a new high-efficiency furnace and a large storage area.



Love to play in the dirt? There's a great yard with plenty of room for gardening and composting - it may be cold now, but spring is just around the corner! You are responsible for electric & gas, while the owner covers water, sewer, trash and recycling. Tenants of all four units are responsible for shoveling snow and maintaining the large yard.



If you are interested in gardening, the back yard is available to you. It's huge, sunny, and complete with an unobstructed southern exposure. There is also a park and an established community garden only 1 block away to the south and east.



.

Please: No smoking, no growing, no vaping, no hookah (really). Credit and references will all be checked.



Rent is $1,250; one-month deposit and one-year or longer lease. Tenant pays electric & gas and shares small water cost. Up to adult two pets are welcome (no puppies or kittens) with additional charges, but please note that the yard is not fenced. No pit bulls or pit bull mixes. Application fee is $50 per adult. We do credit checks. Property is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited.