All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4765 W. 13th Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4765 W. 13th Ave.
Last updated June 11 2019 at 11:23 PM

4765 W. 13th Ave.

4765 W 13th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4765 W 13th Ave, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
community garden
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
community garden
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
4765 W 13th Ave Garden level
Denver, CO 80204

Sleek 1 bdrm plus large den near Sloan's Lake and Edgewater - Remodeled garden level apt in 4-plex

Property Description
Enjoy this newly remodeled lower-level apartment near Sloan's Lake that features 1 bedroom, a large den and a cute Ikea kitchen. This updated fourplex features high-end appliances and tons of upgrades. You'll be just blocks from the Sloan's Lake recreation area, which features paddle boarding and water skiing in the summer and a 3-mile paved trail for biking, walking and jogging year-round. A park and community garden are an easy walk away.

This home is also near the Saint Anthony's redevelopment area and all of the new shops and restaurants going in, including the nearby Strange Craft Beer Co. and Seedstock Brewery. Coming in the next year are Little Man Ice Cream, Highland Tap & Burger, Alamo Brewery, a movie theater, plus other retail & coffee shops. You are just six blocks to the Sheridan light rail station and a half-mile to the Perry station. Also just 2 blocks from Colfax, which will bring you into the heart of downtown.

This cute lower-level apartment features an open floorplan, plus wood-look plank flooring throughout. The kitchen sports stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove and built-in microwave. It has a good-sized bedroom with an egress windows that bring in lots of light, plus a large den or office. Please not that this den cannot be used as a bedroom or guest bedroom. The remodeled bathroom features a beautifully tiled shower enclosure. Also included are a washer and dryer, a new high-efficiency furnace and a large storage area.

Love to play in the dirt? There's a great yard with plenty of room for gardening and composting - it may be cold now, but spring is just around the corner! You are responsible for electric & gas, while the owner covers water, sewer, trash and recycling. Tenants of all four units are responsible for shoveling snow and maintaining the large yard.

If you are interested in gardening, the back yard is available to you. It's huge, sunny, and complete with an unobstructed southern exposure. There is also a park and an established community garden only 1 block away to the south and east.

.
Please: No smoking, no growing, no vaping, no hookah (really). Credit and references will all be checked.

Rent is $1,250; one-month deposit and one-year or longer lease. Tenant pays electric & gas and shares small water cost. Up to adult two pets are welcome (no puppies or kittens) with additional charges, but please note that the yard is not fenced. No pit bulls or pit bull mixes. Application fee is $50 per adult. We do credit checks. Property is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4765 W. 13th Ave. have any available units?
4765 W. 13th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4765 W. 13th Ave. have?
Some of 4765 W. 13th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4765 W. 13th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4765 W. 13th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4765 W. 13th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4765 W. 13th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4765 W. 13th Ave. offer parking?
No, 4765 W. 13th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4765 W. 13th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4765 W. 13th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4765 W. 13th Ave. have a pool?
No, 4765 W. 13th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4765 W. 13th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4765 W. 13th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4765 W. 13th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4765 W. 13th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The York on City Park
1781 York St
Denver, CO 80206
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street
Denver, CO 80211
The Villas on 76th
2002 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
The Atrii
5100 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80246
The Vicinity
1010 E 13th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street
Denver, CO 80237
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University