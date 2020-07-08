All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4764 High Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4764 High Street
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:36 AM

4764 High Street

4764 North High Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Elyria Swansea
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4764 North High Street, Denver, CO 80216
Elyria Swansea

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
I have a nice and cozy home in Denver that just became available ASAP! This house is perfect for a smaller family or single guy/gal who wants an affordable home in Denver! Great location; just minutes to Downtown! This will go very fast!!! SECTION8 is welcome! :)

Updated kitchen
New windows
New Cabinets
New Granite
New Furnace
New landscaping
Unfinished basement that is ideal for storage
Off street parking behind home - 2 Spaces

Pets are welcome with PET FEE.
For questions or to setup up a viewing, please text ONLY Chris 720-282-9858

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4764 High Street have any available units?
4764 High Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4764 High Street have?
Some of 4764 High Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4764 High Street currently offering any rent specials?
4764 High Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4764 High Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4764 High Street is pet friendly.
Does 4764 High Street offer parking?
Yes, 4764 High Street offers parking.
Does 4764 High Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4764 High Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4764 High Street have a pool?
No, 4764 High Street does not have a pool.
Does 4764 High Street have accessible units?
No, 4764 High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4764 High Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4764 High Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Arrive on Stout
1531 Stout St
Denver, CO 80202
245 Bannock
245 Bannock St
Denver, CO 80223
Edge DTC
7500 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Park Sedona Apartments
1245 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St
Denver, CO 80205
Highland Place
3372 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University