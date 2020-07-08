4764 High Street

Amenities
I have a nice and cozy home in Denver that just became available ASAP! This house is perfect for a smaller family or single guy/gal who wants an affordable home in Denver! Great location; just minutes to Downtown! This will go very fast!!! SECTION8 is welcome! :)
Updated kitchen
New windows
New Cabinets
New Granite
New Furnace
New landscaping
Unfinished basement that is ideal for storage
Off street parking behind home - 2 Spaces
Pets are welcome with PET FEE.
For questions or to setup up a viewing, please text ONLY Chris 720-282-9858