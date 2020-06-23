4747 South Balsam Way

Amenities

This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1st floor condo in Littleton will welcome you with 1,050 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include new paint, new blinds, a newly remodeled master bathroom, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and access to the community clubhouse and fitness center. Parking for this property is an over-sized detached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails a private green belt with lots of privacy, and Southwest Auto Park. Also nearby are Sams Club, Noodles & Company, Buffalo Wild Wings, Best Buy, Olive Garden, Belleview Shores, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-25.



Nearby schools include Grant Rach E-8 and John F Kennedy High School.



1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and snow removal.



