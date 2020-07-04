4747 Columbine St

Amenities

Wonderful clean remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath and basement for rent in Denver, North Rino, Swansea, hottest neighborhood in Denver! This is a great rental for someone looking for a private residential home in Denver. There is a fenced in yard for you to enjoy with kids and pets the yard also boasts a storage shed. This home is very convenient to downtown and parks for you to take advantage of. Very convenient to all transportation I-70, I-25 & I-36. Just a short walk to Swansea park and to RiNo (River North) and all the best restaurants, brewery?s, shops, bike paths and both the Taxi & Industry work space. Also, a short walk to the new 38th/Blake LightRail station, one stop to Union Station/Downtown (also Lightrail to open soon at 48th/Brighton Blvd 5 blocks away). Please see our website at www.nicestproperties.com to see available properties, set up a self-showing online and fill out a rental application.



