All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4747 Columbine St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4747 Columbine St
Last updated April 27 2019 at 1:21 PM

4747 Columbine St

4747 North Columbine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Elyria Swansea
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4747 North Columbine Street, Denver, CO 80216
Elyria Swansea

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7ca3f7603a ----
Wonderful clean remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath and basement for rent in Denver, North Rino, Swansea, hottest neighborhood in Denver! This is a great rental for someone looking for a private residential home in Denver. There is a fenced in yard for you to enjoy with kids and pets the yard also boasts a storage shed. This home is very convenient to downtown and parks for you to take advantage of. Very convenient to all transportation I-70, I-25 & I-36. Just a short walk to Swansea park and to RiNo (River North) and all the best restaurants, brewery?s, shops, bike paths and both the Taxi & Industry work space. Also, a short walk to the new 38th/Blake LightRail station, one stop to Union Station/Downtown (also Lightrail to open soon at 48th/Brighton Blvd 5 blocks away). Please see our website at www.nicestproperties.com to see available properties, set up a self-showing online and fill out a rental application.

If this posting is still active, then the unit is still available. Advertised rent is discounted rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4747 Columbine St have any available units?
4747 Columbine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4747 Columbine St currently offering any rent specials?
4747 Columbine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4747 Columbine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4747 Columbine St is pet friendly.
Does 4747 Columbine St offer parking?
No, 4747 Columbine St does not offer parking.
Does 4747 Columbine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4747 Columbine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4747 Columbine St have a pool?
No, 4747 Columbine St does not have a pool.
Does 4747 Columbine St have accessible units?
No, 4747 Columbine St does not have accessible units.
Does 4747 Columbine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4747 Columbine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4747 Columbine St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4747 Columbine St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sova
1901 North Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
1325 Garfield
1325 N Garfield St.
Denver, CO 80206
Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street
Denver, CO 80209
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80236
Premier Lofts
2200 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
Vantage Point
1105 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
Park Sedona Apartments
1245 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
The Kasserman
2680 18th Street
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University