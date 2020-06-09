4725 N. Memphis Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub online portal

Brand New 3BD, 2.5BA Townhouse with Upscale Finishes, Garage and HOA Amenities - Located in the newly developed Avion at Denver Connection subdivision off I-70 and Pena Boulevard, this brand new townhouse is close to Denver International Airport as well as several parks, retail stores and restaurants. Complementing its upscale finishes and appliances, 2-car garage and open concept kitchen and living/dining area, the townhouse has access to HOA amenities including a clubhouse, fitness center, pool and hot tub. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.



Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-P-pChxvFy4&feature=youtu.be



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*Up to 2 small dogs are negotiable.

*Tenants are responsible for all utilities except for trash.

*There is a monthly $30 HOA fee that includes access to amenities.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5827367)