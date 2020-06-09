All apartments in Denver
4725 N. Memphis Street
4725 N. Memphis Street

4725 Memphis Street · (720) 370-0406
Location

4725 Memphis Street, Denver, CO 80239
Gateway

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4725 N. Memphis Street · Avail. now

$2,040

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1371 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
online portal
Brand New 3BD, 2.5BA Townhouse with Upscale Finishes, Garage and HOA Amenities - Located in the newly developed Avion at Denver Connection subdivision off I-70 and Pena Boulevard, this brand new townhouse is close to Denver International Airport as well as several parks, retail stores and restaurants. Complementing its upscale finishes and appliances, 2-car garage and open concept kitchen and living/dining area, the townhouse has access to HOA amenities including a clubhouse, fitness center, pool and hot tub. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-P-pChxvFy4&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Up to 2 small dogs are negotiable.
*Tenants are responsible for all utilities except for trash.
*There is a monthly $30 HOA fee that includes access to amenities.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5827367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

