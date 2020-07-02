All apartments in Denver
4710 Enid Way
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

4710 Enid Way

4710 Enid Way · No Longer Available
Location

4710 Enid Way, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bed 2 bath home in Montbello - 4 bed 2 bath home available in Montbello. New paint and flooring. Open concept living room kitchen. Fireplace. Two bedrooms on the main floor. Additional two bedrooms downstairs. Second living room downstairs as well. Washer dryer hook ups. 2 car garage. Large backyard with a privacy fence. Conveniently located near the I70 and 225 interchange. Only minutes to DIA, Anschutz Medical Center, and Aurora shopping.

-large open concept
-2 car garage
-fireplace
-washer dryer hook ups
-two living rooms
-privacy fence
-new paint and flooring

Applications are available online for your convenience!

Rental Terms
Rent: $2195
Deposit: $2195
Utilities: tenant pays all utilities
Pet Deposit: $250 per pet (non-refundable)
Pet Rent: $25/pet/month

Please email or text to schedule your tour today!

dave.wells@realatlas.com
720-295-1661

(RLNE5316803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4710 Enid Way have any available units?
4710 Enid Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4710 Enid Way have?
Some of 4710 Enid Way's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4710 Enid Way currently offering any rent specials?
4710 Enid Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4710 Enid Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4710 Enid Way is pet friendly.
Does 4710 Enid Way offer parking?
Yes, 4710 Enid Way offers parking.
Does 4710 Enid Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4710 Enid Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4710 Enid Way have a pool?
No, 4710 Enid Way does not have a pool.
Does 4710 Enid Way have accessible units?
No, 4710 Enid Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4710 Enid Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4710 Enid Way does not have units with dishwashers.

