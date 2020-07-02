4710 Enid Way

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bed 2 bath home in Montbello - 4 bed 2 bath home available in Montbello. New paint and flooring. Open concept living room kitchen. Fireplace. Two bedrooms on the main floor. Additional two bedrooms downstairs. Second living room downstairs as well. Washer dryer hook ups. 2 car garage. Large backyard with a privacy fence. Conveniently located near the I70 and 225 interchange. Only minutes to DIA, Anschutz Medical Center, and Aurora shopping.



-large open concept

-2 car garage

-fireplace

-washer dryer hook ups

-two living rooms

-privacy fence

-new paint and flooring



Applications are available online for your convenience!



Rental Terms

Rent: $2195

Deposit: $2195

Utilities: tenant pays all utilities

Pet Deposit: $250 per pet (non-refundable)

Pet Rent: $25/pet/month



Please email or text to schedule your tour today!



dave.wells@realatlas.com

720-295-1661



(RLNE5316803)