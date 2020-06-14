471 Clarkson

Amenities

Living room has a brand new A/C unit in the window.



Will leave you my portable A/C unit for the bedroom if youd like. It gives off a noise when running now, and I dont have the desire to try and fix it. If youre handy you might be able to figure out how to repair. Its a $300 A/C unit.



Close to bars and restaurants on 6th such as Dons Mixed Drinks, Brothers BBQ, and just down the street from Safeway (very walkable location).



Parking and laundry are both free!



Backyard of building has small yard with patio, tables/chairs, and a grill.



Not furnished, but will gladly sell all mine to you at a very discounted rate (bed, mattress, desk, couch, TV stand, side tables, etc).