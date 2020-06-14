All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 471 Clarkson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
471 Clarkson
Last updated April 22 2020 at 3:49 PM

471 Clarkson

471 South Clarkson Street · (201) 845-7300 ext. 206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Washington Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

471 South Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 471 · Avail. now

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Living room has a brand new A/C unit in the window.

Will leave you my portable A/C unit for the bedroom if youd like. It gives off a noise when running now, and I dont have the desire to try and fix it. If youre handy you might be able to figure out how to repair. Its a $300 A/C unit.

Close to bars and restaurants on 6th such as Dons Mixed Drinks, Brothers BBQ, and just down the street from Safeway (very walkable location).

Parking and laundry are both free!

Backyard of building has small yard with patio, tables/chairs, and a grill.

Not furnished, but will gladly sell all mine to you at a very discounted rate (bed, mattress, desk, couch, TV stand, side tables, etc).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 Clarkson have any available units?
471 Clarkson has a unit available for $1,055 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 471 Clarkson have?
Some of 471 Clarkson's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 471 Clarkson currently offering any rent specials?
471 Clarkson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 Clarkson pet-friendly?
No, 471 Clarkson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 471 Clarkson offer parking?
Yes, 471 Clarkson does offer parking.
Does 471 Clarkson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 471 Clarkson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 Clarkson have a pool?
No, 471 Clarkson does not have a pool.
Does 471 Clarkson have accessible units?
No, 471 Clarkson does not have accessible units.
Does 471 Clarkson have units with dishwashers?
No, 471 Clarkson does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 471 Clarkson?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Solera Apartments
1956 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80202
Crescent Flats
7470 29th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Nuvo
1211 Vine St
Denver, CO 80206
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St
Denver, CO 80209
Kenilworth Court
1560 North Downing Street
Denver, CO 80218
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123
The Henry
201 East Mississippi Avenue
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity