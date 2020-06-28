4659 Eliot St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful brick ranch located in the Sunny Side neighborhood has all new paint throughout. There are hardwood floors new contemporary vinyl plank in the basement. The bathroom is updated and the appliances are all new! 3 bedrooms, large living room, kitchen, and full bath. New ceiling fans and lights throughout. There is a fenced backyard to enjoy and a detached 2 car garage or off-street parking. Must see with all the updates. Close to public transportation. Rox Edge Property Management manages properties throughout the Denver Metro area and fully complies with all fair housing laws.