4624 Batavia Pl.
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

4624 Batavia Pl.

4624 Batavia Pl · No Longer Available
Location

4624 Batavia Pl, Denver, CO 80220
Park Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
pet friendly
STUNNING 2 BED in PARK HILL!!!!! - This Bungalow in South Park Hill is the perfect size home for a professional or growing family! The front yard invites you in w/ great low maintenance landscaping & a large mature tree. Enter through the heated front porch into your open floor plan with hardwoods throughout. A fireplace adds to the cozy feel for the dining and living room with vaulted ceilings & small day-loft. The kitchen has great light & views of the backyard & patio for entertaining in your backyard. Full stainless kitchen with tile floor. Main bath is nicely tiled, inviting and bright. You can always enjoy the Sunday paper on the sun porch for those quieter mornings. Downstairs has a media room and laundry (W/D INCLUDED!) Spacious detached 2 car garage, brick patio and raised garden beds make this completely fenced in backyard a sanctuary!! Walking distance to City Park, restaurants and shops galore!!!

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4366592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4624 Batavia Pl. have any available units?
4624 Batavia Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4624 Batavia Pl. have?
Some of 4624 Batavia Pl.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4624 Batavia Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
4624 Batavia Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4624 Batavia Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4624 Batavia Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 4624 Batavia Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 4624 Batavia Pl. offers parking.
Does 4624 Batavia Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4624 Batavia Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4624 Batavia Pl. have a pool?
No, 4624 Batavia Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 4624 Batavia Pl. have accessible units?
No, 4624 Batavia Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 4624 Batavia Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4624 Batavia Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
