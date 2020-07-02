4622 E Mexico Ave

Amenities

Ranch style home 3bed 2ba fin bsmt 2car detached gar Hdwds - Please check out our website for more pictures and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com

Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms + 2 offices and 2 full bathrooms with 2 car detached garage and finished basement. On the main floor is living room with fireplace with hardwood floors. Fairly large kitchen. 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath with hardwoods. Covered patio with nice sized flat yard all fenced. 2 car detached garage with long driveway. Storage shed too. In the basement there is a family room, 2 offices, 1 full bathroom and lots of storage. Laundry is in one of the storage areas. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45.00 per adult. Pets are okay with an extra 100 deposit per pet if approved. No smoking. Please drive by and take a look at the outside of the house before setting up an appointment. Please call Kevin at 3035315540 with any questions or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address of the property you are interested in so he can respond accurately. Thanks for your interest. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



(RLNE5682349)