Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4622 E Mexico Ave
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

4622 E Mexico Ave

4622 East Mexico Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4622 East Mexico Avenue, Denver, CO 80222
Virginia Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ranch style home 3bed 2ba fin bsmt 2car detached gar Hdwds - Please check out our website for more pictures and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com
Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms + 2 offices and 2 full bathrooms with 2 car detached garage and finished basement. On the main floor is living room with fireplace with hardwood floors. Fairly large kitchen. 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath with hardwoods. Covered patio with nice sized flat yard all fenced. 2 car detached garage with long driveway. Storage shed too. In the basement there is a family room, 2 offices, 1 full bathroom and lots of storage. Laundry is in one of the storage areas. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45.00 per adult. Pets are okay with an extra 100 deposit per pet if approved. No smoking. Please drive by and take a look at the outside of the house before setting up an appointment. Please call Kevin at 3035315540 with any questions or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address of the property you are interested in so he can respond accurately. Thanks for your interest. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

(RLNE5682349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4622 E Mexico Ave have any available units?
4622 E Mexico Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4622 E Mexico Ave have?
Some of 4622 E Mexico Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4622 E Mexico Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4622 E Mexico Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4622 E Mexico Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4622 E Mexico Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4622 E Mexico Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4622 E Mexico Ave offers parking.
Does 4622 E Mexico Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4622 E Mexico Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4622 E Mexico Ave have a pool?
No, 4622 E Mexico Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4622 E Mexico Ave have accessible units?
No, 4622 E Mexico Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4622 E Mexico Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4622 E Mexico Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

