Last updated July 11 2019 at 5:58 PM

4575 Zenobia St

4575 Zenobia Street · No Longer Available
Location

4575 Zenobia Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Charming 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom home in the Berkeley Neighborhood. Walking distance to Berkley Lake Park and Lakeside Amusement Park. This home features hardwood floors. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Stainless steel appliances. Large fenced backyard. Dettached 2 car garage. Washer Dryer. Home is about a 10 minute car ride to the Union Lightrail Station. Available July 15th. Rent is $1,945 a month. Security Deposit is equal to one months rent. $55/adult Application fee. $150 one time Admin fee. $7/month P&R fee. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn and snow removal. Pet Policy: Dogs and Cats OK. 2 pet max. $250 per pet/ refundable pet deposit. $25 per pet/ pet rent/ per month. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4575 Zenobia St have any available units?
4575 Zenobia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4575 Zenobia St have?
Some of 4575 Zenobia St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4575 Zenobia St currently offering any rent specials?
4575 Zenobia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4575 Zenobia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4575 Zenobia St is pet friendly.
Does 4575 Zenobia St offer parking?
Yes, 4575 Zenobia St offers parking.
Does 4575 Zenobia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4575 Zenobia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4575 Zenobia St have a pool?
No, 4575 Zenobia St does not have a pool.
Does 4575 Zenobia St have accessible units?
No, 4575 Zenobia St does not have accessible units.
Does 4575 Zenobia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4575 Zenobia St does not have units with dishwashers.
