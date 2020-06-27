4575 Zenobia St

Amenities

Charming 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom home in the Berkeley Neighborhood. Walking distance to Berkley Lake Park and Lakeside Amusement Park. This home features hardwood floors. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Stainless steel appliances. Large fenced backyard. Dettached 2 car garage. Washer Dryer. Home is about a 10 minute car ride to the Union Lightrail Station. Available July 15th. Rent is $1,945 a month. Security Deposit is equal to one months rent. $55/adult Application fee. $150 one time Admin fee. $7/month P&R fee. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn and snow removal. Pet Policy: Dogs and Cats OK. 2 pet max. $250 per pet/ refundable pet deposit. $25 per pet/ pet rent/ per month. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!!