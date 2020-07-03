4570 Julian St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Denver Berkeley home just steps away from Rocky Mountain Lake Park and features the biggest tree in the neighborhood. This classic home has many spacious rooms, two car garage, cozy outdoor entertainment space, additional storage in the attic, garage, and also in the shed. It even has a separate entrance into the basement, making it a perfect mother-in-law suite.



The primary residence has 2040 sq. ft. of living space with 4 bedroom (one of which is non-conforming) and 2 fire places. It comes with 2 bathrooms, 2 living rooms, nice kitchen with a lot of cabinets, sliding doors to the patio and a backyard, 2 car garage, and a shed for lawnmower. There is an addition fee of $100 for Water, sprinklers, fertilization, sewer & trash! Indoor small pets are negotiable.



Additional basement unit with a separate entrance includes two bedrooms (non-conforming), a big bathroom, kitchenette, small office, and laundry with storage is available for an additional $800/mo.