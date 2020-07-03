All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:14 AM

4570 Julian St

4570 Julian Street · No Longer Available
Location

4570 Julian Street, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Denver Berkeley home just steps away from Rocky Mountain Lake Park and features the biggest tree in the neighborhood. This classic home has many spacious rooms, two car garage, cozy outdoor entertainment space, additional storage in the attic, garage, and also in the shed. It even has a separate entrance into the basement, making it a perfect mother-in-law suite.

The primary residence has 2040 sq. ft. of living space with 4 bedroom (one of which is non-conforming) and 2 fire places. It comes with 2 bathrooms, 2 living rooms, nice kitchen with a lot of cabinets, sliding doors to the patio and a backyard, 2 car garage, and a shed for lawnmower. There is an addition fee of $100 for Water, sprinklers, fertilization, sewer & trash! Indoor small pets are negotiable.

Additional basement unit with a separate entrance includes two bedrooms (non-conforming), a big bathroom, kitchenette, small office, and laundry with storage is available for an additional $800/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4570 Julian St have any available units?
4570 Julian St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4570 Julian St have?
Some of 4570 Julian St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4570 Julian St currently offering any rent specials?
4570 Julian St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4570 Julian St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4570 Julian St is pet friendly.
Does 4570 Julian St offer parking?
Yes, 4570 Julian St offers parking.
Does 4570 Julian St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4570 Julian St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4570 Julian St have a pool?
No, 4570 Julian St does not have a pool.
Does 4570 Julian St have accessible units?
No, 4570 Julian St does not have accessible units.
Does 4570 Julian St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4570 Julian St has units with dishwashers.

