Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

4552 Cornish Way

4552 Cornish Way · (262) 844-5533
Location

4552 Cornish Way, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4552 Cornish Way · Avail. Aug 1

$2,250

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1522 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4552 Cornish Way Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon! Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath with large garage and basement! - Tom Wagner
262.844.5533
tom.wagner@realatlas.com

Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Montbello! Newer construction with great layout for entertaining and relaxing. Walking distance to Village Place Park, Montbello Recreation Center, Montbello Central Park, and more! Easy access to I-70, I-225 and only 15 minutes to Denver International Airport.

Features:
- Master bedroom with master bath and dual vanities!
- Open living room and kitchen
- Central AC!
- Attached garage with storage space!
- Giant unfinished basement for storage
- Fully fenced back yard!

Rent: $2,250
Deposit: $2,250
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.
Insurance: Resident must provide proof of liability insurance, or it can be purchased through Atlas for $12.50 per month ($9.50 + $3 service fee)

Pet Policy
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move-in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Apply today! @ https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/detail/c89b8b12-5825-4e85-8907-23765c8caeff

Applications: $45 per adult

Rental Qualifications:
-Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount.
-No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
-Background and credit checks required.

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email

Tom Wagner
262-844-5533
tom.wagner@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

@REALTOR

(RLNE3309257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4552 Cornish Way have any available units?
4552 Cornish Way has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4552 Cornish Way currently offering any rent specials?
4552 Cornish Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4552 Cornish Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4552 Cornish Way is pet friendly.
Does 4552 Cornish Way offer parking?
Yes, 4552 Cornish Way offers parking.
Does 4552 Cornish Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4552 Cornish Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4552 Cornish Way have a pool?
No, 4552 Cornish Way does not have a pool.
Does 4552 Cornish Way have accessible units?
No, 4552 Cornish Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4552 Cornish Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4552 Cornish Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4552 Cornish Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4552 Cornish Way has units with air conditioning.
