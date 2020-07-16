Amenities
4552 Cornish Way Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon! Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath with large garage and basement! - Tom Wagner
262.844.5533
tom.wagner@realatlas.com
Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Montbello! Newer construction with great layout for entertaining and relaxing. Walking distance to Village Place Park, Montbello Recreation Center, Montbello Central Park, and more! Easy access to I-70, I-225 and only 15 minutes to Denver International Airport.
Features:
- Master bedroom with master bath and dual vanities!
- Open living room and kitchen
- Central AC!
- Attached garage with storage space!
- Giant unfinished basement for storage
- Fully fenced back yard!
Rent: $2,250
Deposit: $2,250
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.
Insurance: Resident must provide proof of liability insurance, or it can be purchased through Atlas for $12.50 per month ($9.50 + $3 service fee)
Pet Policy
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move-in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)
Apply today! @ https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/detail/c89b8b12-5825-4e85-8907-23765c8caeff
Applications: $45 per adult
Rental Qualifications:
-Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount.
-No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
-Background and credit checks required.
Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email
Tom Wagner
262-844-5533
tom.wagner@realatlas.com
Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
@REALTOR
(RLNE3309257)