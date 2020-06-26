All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:07 PM

4539 TENNYSON ST

4539 Tennyson Street · No Longer Available
Location

4539 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Stunning contemporary townhome with rooftop deck, gorgeous mountain and city views! High-end finishes throughout. Kitchen has quartz countertops, Kitchen Aid appliances, gas cooktop, built-in microwave oven, subway tile backsplash, pantry, and custom cabinetry. A patio is located off the kitchen for ease of grilling. Tons of Natural Sunlight! Two bedrooms, two full baths, and laundry are situated on 2nd level. The master suite includes a five piece bath with Duravit fixtures, vessel sinks, and walk-in closet. Restaurants, breweries, bars and retail are right outside your door! Easy access to Downtown & I-70. Tennyson is getting better every day! Hurry, this one won?t last!

Rent is $3200 including internet

Deposit is $3200

Pet Friendly with an additional $350 fully refundable pet deposit per pet. No pet fees or pet rent.

Available immediately

Please email ty@berganco. to set up showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4539 TENNYSON ST have any available units?
4539 TENNYSON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4539 TENNYSON ST have?
Some of 4539 TENNYSON ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4539 TENNYSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
4539 TENNYSON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4539 TENNYSON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 4539 TENNYSON ST is pet friendly.
Does 4539 TENNYSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 4539 TENNYSON ST offers parking.
Does 4539 TENNYSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4539 TENNYSON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4539 TENNYSON ST have a pool?
No, 4539 TENNYSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 4539 TENNYSON ST have accessible units?
No, 4539 TENNYSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4539 TENNYSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4539 TENNYSON ST has units with dishwashers.
