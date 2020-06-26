4539 TENNYSON ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Stunning contemporary townhome with rooftop deck, gorgeous mountain and city views! High-end finishes throughout. Kitchen has quartz countertops, Kitchen Aid appliances, gas cooktop, built-in microwave oven, subway tile backsplash, pantry, and custom cabinetry. A patio is located off the kitchen for ease of grilling. Tons of Natural Sunlight! Two bedrooms, two full baths, and laundry are situated on 2nd level. The master suite includes a five piece bath with Duravit fixtures, vessel sinks, and walk-in closet. Restaurants, breweries, bars and retail are right outside your door! Easy access to Downtown & I-70. Tennyson is getting better every day! Hurry, this one won?t last!



Rent is $3200 including internet



Deposit is $3200



Pet Friendly with an additional $350 fully refundable pet deposit per pet. No pet fees or pet rent.



Available immediately



Please email ty@berganco. to set up showings.